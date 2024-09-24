McLaren Abu Dhabi Inaugurates New Aftersales Facility, Elevating the Ownership Experience for Customers in the UAE’s Capital

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) McLaren Automotive, the British creator of luxury, high-performance supercars, continues to reinforce its presence in the Middle East with the official inauguration of a new Service Centre at the McLaren Abu Dhabi dealership in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.



The facility was conceived in response to a growing number of vehicles and elevated demand in this crucial GCC market. The upgraded facility is conveniently located on Airport Road in the Umm Al Naar area, an automotive retail hub in a central location in the city. The 352m2 large new facility offers seven service bays capable of servicing up to 50 McLaren cars each month using the latest cutting-edge vehicle diagnostics equipment.



“It gives us immense pleasure to inaugurate this impressive new Service Centre for McLaren Abu Dhabi. Capable of serving up to 50 customers per month, this expansion in capacity meets our anticipated demand for McLaren’s stunning range of groundbreaking sports cars, driven by exciting launches such as the Artura and Artura Spider, and the benchmark-setting McLaren 750S. Our mission is to combine the exhilarating performance of these exceptional McLaren supercars with an impeccable ownership experience, backed by Abu Dhabi Motors’ experience spanning more than four decades of service excellence. This new facility will allow us to cater to the growing demand for McLaren vehicles in Abu Dhabi whilst maintaining the highest levels of aftersales service.” Mr. Syed Faiz Karim, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motors.



The facility is operated by a dedicated team of McLaren-trained and certified technicians with unparalleled technical understanding to provide local customers with a complete peace of mind throughout all stages of McLaren ownership. Owners of McLaren’s Artura and Artura Spider next-gen hybrid V6 supercars can rest assured that the engineers are HV-certified, ensuring optimal levels of service for McLaren’s entire hybrid range, which also includes the iconic McLaren P1, the brand’s first hybrid hypercar, and the Speedtail, McLaren’s Ultimate Series Hyper-GT.



Customers based outside of the main urban centre of the city will also benefit from an on-demand collection service catering to owners based across the Abu Dhabi emirate, the largest in the UAE.



The new Service Centre comes as an addition to the 250m2 temporary showroom facility, located alongside the Service Centre in the Umm Al Naar area. Owned by Abu Dhabi Motors, it opened its doors in 2023 and has since been a key part of McLaren’s operations in the Middle East.





