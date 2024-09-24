Bharat Petroleum Extends Partnership With IONAGE To Strengthen India's EV Charging Infrastructure

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bharat Corporation Limited (BPCL), one of India's leading companies, is proud to announce an extension of its partnership with Bangalore-based eMobility IONAGE. This collaboration further bolsters India's electric vehicle (EV) charging ecosystem, making EV charging more accessible and convenient for millions of vehicle owners across the country.



As part of BPCL's long-standing commitment to sustainability and green mobility, the company has integrated over 3,100 EV charging stations nationwide, with 900 fast-charging stations strategically located along 120 key highway corridors. These stations are now accessible through IONAGE's unified platform, offering a seamless and hassle-free charging experience for EV owners.



IONAGE, an industry leader in aggregating EV chargers from various Charge Point Operators (CPOs), aims to integrate more than 100,000 EV chargers into its platform by 2028. This will provide a single point of access for customers to find and use BPCL's network, along with other CPO chargers across India, helping small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) enter the EV market. The partnership is a key step towards democratizing access to EV charging facilities across both urban and rural regions.



Mr. Pardeep Goyal, Business Head, of Retail at BPCL, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to extend our partnership with IONAGE, a dynamic leader in the eMobility space. This collaboration aligns with our vision to build a sustainable, accessible, and future-ready EV charging network.



This initiative contributes to India's broader goals of achieving 30% electrification of its vehicle fleet by 2030. While public charging infrastructure has grown by over 640% in the past two years, the pace of development is crucial to meeting increasing demand, particularly in underserved regions. Maharashtra and Delhi are leading the charge in expanding EV infrastructure, and this partnership will ensure that BPCL and IONAGE contribute significantly to that growth.



Through this extended partnership, BPCL and IONAGE will support India's transition towards cleaner, greener energy solutions, while making electric mobility more accessible to all.



