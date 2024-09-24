Union Properties propels Emiratisation efforts at “Ru’ya” Careers UAE 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, September 23, 2024,

Union Properties PJSC (“Union Properties” or the “Company”) (DFM symbol: UPP), a leading Real Estate developer in Dubai, is showcasing its commitment to Emiratisation by participating in “Ru’ya”, Careers UAE 2024. The Company’s strategic participation in the premier career event underscores its dedication to connecting with Emirati talent, including interns and fresh graduates. The event, which is being held at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), will run from September 24 to 26, 2024.

As a Company aligned with the UAE Centennial Plan 2071 which aims to invest in future generations and equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to keep pace with the global rapid changes, Union Properties recognises the significance of Emiratisation strategy in boosting the involvement of UAE nationals in the private sector. Initiated by the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), this strategy aims to equip the UAE business landscape with skilled national talent, thereby increasing efficiency, flexibility, and productivity in the labour market.

Eng. Amer Khansaheb, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member at Union Properties PJSC, said: “We are thrilled to actively contribute to the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership. We are committed to providing Emirati talents with valuable opportunities to excel in the Real Estate industry and all related sectors and lead the country’s development. At Union Properties, Emiratis currently hold more than 25 per cent of our senior management roles, which signifies our advancement towards the Emiratisation goals. Our participation at “Ru’ya”, Careers UAE is a testament to our relentless efforts to provide compelling career opportunities for Emirati professionals.”

Through these efforts, the Company aims to contribute to the successful future of the UAE as well as support the growth of Dubai’s Real Estate market.





MENAFN24092024003685011158ID1108708010