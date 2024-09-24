Two Civilians Killed, 18 Injured In Russian Strikes On Donetsk Region In Past Day
9/24/2024 5:19:51 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders killed two and injured 18 residents of the Donetsk region on Monday, September 23.
Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, on September 23, the Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region: in Kramatorsk and Udachne. Eighteen people were injured.
Filashkin said that the total number of victims of the Russian army in the Donetsk region (2,773 killed and 6,127 wounded) did not take into account casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
