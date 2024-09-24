Talented Pianists Intertwine Past And Present Through Their Music
Famous pianists and laureates of international competitions
Daniil Kirillov and Anna Rasina have performed for the first time
at the Ganja State Philharmonic, Azernews
reports.
Classical music is an art that majestically rises above time,
enriches our sensitivity to beauty, develops creative thinking, and
even improves physical health.
This is an invaluable cultural heritage that deserves everyone's
attention, being a bridge between the past and the present,
connecting us with great composers and their unique creativity.
The combination of musical harmony, melody, and expressiveness
makes classical music one of the most beautiful arts.
The concert program "Universum" featured pearls of world
classical music - works by Mozart, Bach, Beethoven, Mascagni,
Mendelssohn, and Rachmaninoff.
