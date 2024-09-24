Jazz saxophonist Benny Golson passes away at age of 95

(MENAFN) Benny Golson, the celebrated tenor saxophonist and composer renowned for jazz standards such as “Killer Joe” and “Along Came Betty,” has passed away at the age of 95. Golson died on Saturday at his home in Manhattan after a brief illness, as confirmed by his longtime agent, Jason Franklin. Over a remarkable seven-decade career, Golson collaborated with some of the most significant figures in jazz, including Dizzy Gillespie, Lionel Hampton, and John Coltrane. However, it was his compositions that defined much of his legacy, notably “I Remember Clifford,” penned in memory of his friend and fellow Clifford Brown, who tragically died in a car accident at the young age of 25.



Born and raised in Philadelphia, Golson's musical journey began with piano lessons at age 9 before transitioning to the saxophone at 14. He quickly became involved in the local jazz scene, performing alongside Coltrane and other emerging talents while still in high school. Golson's academic pursuits at Howard University laid the groundwork for his future in music, where he honed his skills in writing and arranging. After playing in Gillespie’s big band and Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, Golson co-founded The Jazztet in 1959 with flugelhorn virtuoso Art Farmer, further establishing his prominence in the jazz world.



Following the disbandment of The Jazztet in 1962, Golson shifted his focus to composing music for film and television, contributing to popular shows like “Mannix,” “M*A*S*H,” and “Mission: Impossible.” He also arranged music for several notable performers, including Peggy Lee, Lou Rawls, and Dusty Springfield. After a hiatus of over a decade, Golson returned to performing in the mid-1970s and revived The Jazztet with Farmer in 1982, continuing to engage with audiences and create new music well into his 90s.



In 2016, Golson published his autobiography, "Whisper Not: The Autobiography of Benny Golson." Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted live performances in 2020, Golson remained active, working on various projects, including interviews for an upcoming documentary titled “Benny Golson: Looking Beyond The Horizon.” Franklin noted that Golson was able to see a rough cut of the documentary a few weeks before his passing and expressed his happiness about the film, highlighting his enduring passion for music and storytelling.

