DNI officials say Iran, Russia use AI to influence upcoming US election

(MENAFN) U.S. intelligence officials reported on Monday that Russia and Iran are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to influence the upcoming American elections. According to an official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), these foreign actors are utilizing AI technology to create more tailored and convincing synthetic content aimed at manipulating public perception. The officials described AI as a "malign influence accelerant," emphasizing that while it has not yet become a revolutionary tool, its impact on the electoral process is already being felt.



The intelligence community has observed the application of AI in various overseas elections, but it is now evident that these tactics have reached the United States. Notably, officials indicated that there is evidence of Russian interference involving manipulated speeches of Vice President Kamala Harris. According to the ODNI, Russia has been the most prolific creator of AI-generated content related to the American elections, producing material across multiple formats, including text, images, audio, and video.



The content generated by Russian actors aims to promote divisive narratives and enhance the candidacy of former President Donald Trump while undermining Vice President Harris and the Democratic Party. Officials highlighted that the AI-generated materials often exploit contentious social issues to further polarize the American public. In particular, the ODNI confirmed that Russian influence campaigns have included alterations of videos featuring Harris, which distort her message and paint her in a negative light compared to her opponents.



This development underscores the evolving landscape of information warfare and the need for vigilance against foreign interference in democratic processes. The intelligence community's assessment calls for heightened awareness of the ways in which AI technology can be misused to manipulate public opinion and disrupt electoral integrity. As the elections approach, the implications of these findings will likely shape discussions around election security and the influence of technology on democratic practices in the U.S.

