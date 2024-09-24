Qatar Chamber Signs Mou With Czech Confederation Of Industry To Boost Cooperation Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) and the Confederation of of the Czech Republic signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) yesterday, aimed at bolstering cooperation between them and strengthening relations between the private sectors of both countries.

This came during the Qatar-Czech Business Meeting, attended by H E Jozef Sikela, of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, and QC First Vice-Chairman, Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari.

The MoU was signed by QC Board Member Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Emadi and Petr Jonak, Board Member of the Confederation of Industry of the Czech Republic.

The business meeting focused on ways to enhance cooperation relations between both entities and to promote trade volume between the two countries.

Mohamed bin Twar said that Qatar and the Czech Republic enjoyed strong relations across various fields, emphasizing a shared desired to further enhance these relations, especially in the commercial and economic fields.

He pointed out that the trade exchange between both countries amounted to about QR 630 million last year.

He expressed his hope to increase the two countries' trade, which he believes can be achieved through strengthened cooperation between the private sector of both countries.

Twar also indicated that there are many companies from the Czech Republic operating in Qatar across various sectors, including services, hospitality, sports consultancy, food trade, and others.

Elaborating on Qatar's investment climate, he pointed out that the state offers an attractive environment for foreign investors, supported by integrated infrastructure and a strategic location that provides a significant access to global markets. He stressed that it provides a wide range of incentives to attract foreign investments, including allowing foreign investors to own up to 100% in various sectors and economic activities.