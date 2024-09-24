Total Funding Hits $1M USD As BYAHT Inc. Secures $500K USD TIPS Grant For Glow.B AI Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Strategic global expansion plans commencing with a focus on Southeast Asia

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BYAHT has been selected for the TIPS program's project, securing $500,000 USD in funding to support its AI development. This brings the total funding received by BYAHT to $1 million USD, which includes $150,000 USD allocated for international marketing and commercialization. The funding will facilitate the company's expansion efforts, beginning in Southeast Asia and aiming for global markets.The TIPS program, a government initiative designed to support high-potential startups, recognized BYAHT's capabilities in AI development and its growth potential. The grant will be utilized to enhance AI-driven solutions for creator value assessment and optimize advertising performance.“We are thrilled to accelerate our AI development efforts through the TIPS selection,” stated Kim Dong-kyu, CEO of BYAHT.“With Glow.B, we aim to ensure more creators can accurately assess their value and access financial services. The additional funds for global marketing and commercialization will help us expand, starting with Southeast Asia and moving into other international markets.”BYAHT is strengthening its position in the global fintech landscape by contributing to the growth of the creator economy with its AI-powered solutions. The company aims to empower creators through innovative tools that enhance financial insights and streamline value assessment. As it expands into new markets, BYAHT remains committed to fostering a more inclusive ecosystem that enables creators to thrive in the digital economy.

