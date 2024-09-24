Oscars 2025: India Selects 'Laapataa Ladies' For Best International Feature

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Photo/Social media.

The Federation of India announced on Monday in Chennai that Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies(Lost Ladies) has been selected as India's official entry for the 2025 Oscars.

The film tells the story of two brides who are accidentally switched while traveling on a train to their husbands' homes.

On Monday, the Film Federation of India announced Laapataa Ladies as the country's submission for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars.

Kiran Rao, the director, co-produced the film alongside Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Rao was formerly married to Aamir Khan, one of Bollywood's biggest stars.

The film features performances by Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Srivastava.

Lapata Ladies revolves around the lives of two newlywed brides who, after their wedding, are mistakenly switched while traveling by train to their husbands' homes. One of the grooms discovers the mix-up only after he arrives home and unveils the bride, realizing she is not his own.

Meanwhile, the original bride continues her journey on the train with another groom.

The film portrays the social conditions of rural Indian women in 2001, highlighting their struggles with restrictive societal traditions.

The Film Federation of India stated that Laapataa Ladies accurately depicts the situation of Indian women and resonates not only with women in India but also with women around the world, offering an engaging and meaningful narrative.

Premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September last year, Laapataa Ladies received critical acclaim before being publicly released in theaters on March 1 of this year.

The film's exploration of gender and societal issues contributes to its global relevance, making it a strong contender for the Oscars.

