Tequila Captures 10% Of U.S. Spirits Market: A Mexican Success Story

Tequila stood out as the only distilled beverage to increase its share in 2023. Florina Martínez, CRT's North American representative, shared this exciting news with El Economista.



She emphasized the significance of this achievement, noting its substantial portion of the distilled spirits market. This success comes despite a 5% decrease in exports to the US in the first eight months of 2024.



CRT statistics reveal that tequila exports to the US reached 267.7 million liters from January to August 2024. This figure represents a slight decline from the 282.8 million liters exported during the same period in 2023.







However, Martínez highlighted tequila' unique growth in market share among distilled spirits in 2023.



The majority of tequila exported to the US falls under the 100% agave category. This premium variety accounted for 178 million liters, or 66.5% of total exports.



The remaining 33.5% consisted of mixed tequila, made with 51% Blue Agave and 49% other sugars.



Martínez attributes tequila's success to its versatility and broad appeal. She notes that tequila offers options for all budgets and palates.

The CRT representative also cites the spirit's inherent appeal to American consumers as a key factor in its growth. The CRT's efforts have played a crucial role in tequila's market expansion.



Their work ensures product certification and authenticity, appealing to younger generations seeking cultural roots. This trend aligns perfectly with tequila's status as Mexico's first Denomination of Origin.



Tequila's popularity extends beyond the Mexican-American community. In 2023, the top five consuming states were California, Texas, Florida, Illinois, and Arizona.



This widespread appeal demonstrates tequila's integration into American culture, transcending its origins as a nostalgic product.

