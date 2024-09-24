Some of the main reasons driving the market include the growing demand for minimally invasive (MI) treatments, the rise in the prevalence of various chronic illnesses like rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes, and the growth of specialist clinics and hospitals.



Businesses are continuously expanding the range of products they offer, including amniotic membranes customized for different surgical and medicinal applications. Additionally, a number of nations' governments are stepping up their campaigns to inform medical professionals and people about the uses and advantages of amniotic membranes, which is promising for the industry.

The market is expanding because to the increased prevalence of burn injuries:

The rising demand for biologics used in wound treatment, such as amniotic membranes, is propelling the growth of the amniotic membrane market. Nearly two-thirds of burn cases occur in the WHO's African and Southeast Asian regions, and the majority happen in low- and middle-income economies. For example, every year in India, one million people suffer from mild to severe burns. Bangladesh and Nepal are two more Southeast Asian countries with significant burn incidence rates. Every year, 173,000 children in Bangladesh are thought to have moderate to severe burns. Burns rank second most common type of wound in Nepal, making up 5% of all impairments.

Furthermore, the frequency of transplants has increased in recent years due to increased awareness, which has raised demand for these tissue-based therapies. Additionally, as more people become aware of the need for donations, market revenue has grown. As an illustration, Amniox Medical, Inc., a Tissue Tech, Inc. company that pioneered the clinical use of human birth tissue products, debuted a new awareness campaign in June 2021 that highlighted the company's extensive line of human birth tissue-based products designed to speed up wound healing and reduce associated medical costs. The campaign examines the financial burden that treating complicated wounds places on healthcare systems and emphasizes evidence-based quality management.

It is anticipated that an increase in R&D efforts to create new products and boost amniotic membrane efficacy would contribute to the market's expansion. For example, American regenerative medicine company Amnio Technologies began Phase II clinical trials in November 2020 to investigate the effectiveness of their product, PalinGen, an amniotic membrane allograft used to treat diabetic ulcers.

An increase in the population that is older:

The treatment of numerous eye surface infections, such as ocular dystrophy, cataracts, corneal ulcers, bacterial keratitis, glaucoma, bullous keratopathy, corneal degeneration, eyelid reconstruction, and more, is greatly aided by these tissue-based therapies. There is a considerable demand for these items as a result of the enormous increase in ophthalmology surgery caused by the global aging population. According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about one million people suffer from eye infections each year.

It is primarily used as a biological bandage for wound care and treatment, as well as a surgical transplant. These membranes function as a supporting scaffold to aid in the process of re-epithelization when employed as a graft. Accordingly, Amniox Medical launched an awareness campaign in June 2021 to highlight the usefulness of its tissue-based solutions in lowering the expenses related to wound healing. These drugs, with their anti-inflammatory and anti-scarring qualities, are very helpful in reducing patients' increased discomfort and inflammation, especially in situations of burn injuries.

North America Amniotic Membrane Market

Because of its highly established healthcare infrastructure, significant healthcare expenditures, and recent developments by market competitors, North America is the largest regional market in terms of revenue. For example, the United States Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released statistics in February 2023 that shows that, in comparison to 2020, national healthcare spending climbed by 2.7% to USD 4.3 trillion in 2021.

Furthermore, it is projected that the major innovations made by industry participants will accelerate market expansion in North America. For example, TissueTech was granted approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March 2021 to carry out a Phase 2 trial employing cryopreserved umbilical cord (CUC) and cryopreserved amniotic membrane (CAM) that has been morselized (IND# TTBT01).

Once more, in May 2021, Vivex Biologics, Inc. - a premier provider of naturally sourced therapies in the field of regenerative medicine - introduced Viagenex, a line of amniotic allografts that are processed to preserve the rich supply of extracellular matrix, growth factors, and cytokines as well as the intrinsic mechanical properties of amniotic tissue. As a result, the region's amniotic membrane market is anticipated to rise as a result of the intense product development taking place in several North American nations.

Key Attributes:

