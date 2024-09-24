New: Hide&Scent Pets Launches Innovative Scent Game To Boost Dogs' Mental Enrichment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hide&Scent: The Ultimate Game of Hide and Seek for Dogs

Hide&Scent Pets launches its first product, an interactive scent-based game for dogs that promotes mental enrichment and strengthens pet-owner bonds.

- Joanna RussellSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hide&Scent Pets , a pioneering pet enrichment company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its inaugural product, Hide&Scent - The Ultimate Game of Hide and Seek for Dogs. With a deep understanding of canine behavior and a passion for fostering meaningful connections, Hide&Scent Pets is on a mission to unleash the power of play and shared moments, one sniffing adventure at a time.Founder Joanna Russell, a seasoned trainer and entrepreneur, identified a significant gap in the pet product market: a lack of games that engage a dog's primary sense-smell. "Many dogs nationwide suffer from stress, depression, and boredom due to a lack of mental enrichment in their lives," says Russell. "It's incredible how just 15 minutes of daily enrichment through games and toys can enhance a dog's behavior and overall happiness."Hide&Scent features interchangeable scent stones that tap into dogs' natural love for sniffing, offering an engaging game of hide-and-seek for both pets and their humans. Suitable for dogs and people of all ages, this game challenges dogs to use their noses to locate hidden scents, even in the trickiest spots. Kids can join in the fun by hiding alongside the scents, making family playtime interactive and enjoyable. Pet parents can keep things fresh by swapping out scent stones for alternative aromas like seaside, forest, or woodland scents.What sets Hide&Scent Pets apart is its commitment to crafting games that strengthen the bond between people and their pets, coupled with what Russell calls“scent innovation”-the development of scents and games tailored specifically to a dog's preferred pastime: sniffing. "By focusing on the power of scent, we've created a game that not only entertains but also enriches the lives of both dogs and their families," Russell explains.Hide&Scent Pets offers a groundbreaking approach to pet enrichment, allowing everyday pet parents to engage in interactive play that prioritizes their dogs' natural instincts. With Hide&Scent, every sniff becomes an adventure, and every moment becomes an opportunity for shared memories.For more information about Hide&Scent Pets and images access our press kit or contact us at ....

