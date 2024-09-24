(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's Defense Minister, Iván Velásquez, has confirmed the existence of a plot to assassinate President Gustavo Petro.



The revelation has sent shockwaves through the nation's landscape, prompting immediate action from security forces.



Velásquez addressed the in Bogotá, expressing deep concern over the president's safety. He disclosed that intelligence agencies had received information about potential against Petro.



The defense emphasized the gravity of the situation, ordering all intelligence units to enhance their capabilities.



The details of the assassination plot remain classified, as they form part of confidential intelligence information.







This announcement lends credence to President Petro's recent claims about a threat to his life. Petro had previously stated that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) warned him about a plan involving explosives.



Colombia's Foreign Minister, Luis Gilberto Murillo, shed light on discussions held during a recent visit to Washington.



He expressed gratitude to the United States for sharing crucial information about the president's security risks.



Murillo highlighted the ongoing cooperation between the two nations to ensure Petro's protection.



In response to these alarming developments, Colombia's Attorney General's Office has launched an investigation.



The Specialized Directorate against Criminal Organizations will spearhead the inquiry into the alleged assassination plot.



This move underscores the government's commitment to uncovering the truth behind the threat.

Colombian Defense Minister Confirms Plot to Assassinate President Petro

The revelation of this assassination plot has raised questions about the stability of Colombia's political climate.



It highlights the challenges faced by Petro's administration in implementing its agenda amidst security concerns.



The situation also emphasizes the importance of international cooperation in combating threats to national leaders.



As the investigation unfolds, Colombians and the international community await further details. The government's swift response and transparency in addressing the threat have been noted.



However, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing security challenges in the region.



Colombian Defense Minister Confirms Plot to Assassinate President Petro

MENAFN24092024007421016031ID1108707519