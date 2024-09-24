Kuwait's FM Co-Hosts Working Dinner For Non-Permanent Members Of UNSC

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya co-hosted a working dinner for the ten non-permanent members of the UNSC (E10), along with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia Tanja Fajon, and Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Maria Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero, the E10 coordinator for the month.

The event, held on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, was organized in collaboration with the Security Council Report's (SCR) research center.

The discussions focused on key issues and challenges facing the Middle East, which constitutes a third of the topics on the Security Council's agenda, with particular emphasis on the Palestinian issue.

The participating foreign ministers exchanged views on strategies to address the region's threats and discussed the international community's actions in this regard.

The meeting also explored ways to empower non-permanent members of the Security Council to take measures ensuring adherence to the UN Charter and international law, while promoting transparency and effectiveness in the Council's operations.

The five newly elected members set to join the Security Council were also in attendance, as they engaged in discussions on enhancing the role of non-permanent members in global peace and security efforts. (end)

