Al Duhail Remain The Team To Beat As Al Sadd Struggle After Successive Losses

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Duhail and Al Sadd are experiencing contrasting fortunes after kicking off their Ooredoo Stars League (OSL) campaigns as top the title contenders. With the top flight completing five rounds, the Red Knights stayed perfect while the Wolves are reeling after suffering three early defeats in their title defence.

Al Duhail came out with flying colours from their toughest test in start of the season when they outclassed Al Sadd 5-1 on Saturday, extending their lead to four points over Al Ahli after their fifth straight victory.

Christophe Galtier's men have shown great resilience after a dismal 2023-24 season following which they failed to reach the Asian Champions League competitions. So far they have been phenomenal scoring 16 goals while conceding only twice in their emphatic victories.

All Al Duhail need now is consistency and they are aware any complacency at this stage can cost them dearly.

“We still have a long way to go. We are happy with our perfect run but at the same time all the players have sense of responsibility to maintain the momentum,” Al Duhail's Ismaeel Mohammed had said after the win over Al Sadd.

“The last season is behind us and all of us are focused in reviving Al Duhail's status with title wins,” the season Qatari midfielder added.

Despite a shock defeat to Al Shamal in their opener, Al Sadd looked on track after big wins over Qatar SC and Al Arabi but defeats to Umm Salal and Al Duhail in their last two games have made the title defence tougher for Felix Sanchez's side.

They now face Al Gharafa challenge on Thursday, hoping to make a turnaround as they are currently placed seventh in the standings behind Al Shamal (7 points) with one point less.

“We will make up for our losses in our upcoming matches. We will give our best to comeback stronger by rectifying the mistakes,” Al Sadd's Mustafa Tariq had said after loss to Al Duhail.

On Sunday, a last-gasp equaliser by Youssef Msakani deprived Al Ahli of their fourth win this season as they shared points with Al Arabi after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

The Brigadiers are now just two points ahead of Umm Salal, who defeated Al Shahania to occupy third place in the standings with nine points.

Coach Igor Biscan expressed his disappointed over“two lost points” but hailed the Al Ahli players for a strong start in the league.

“We must continue the good work and look to claim maximum victories,” the Croatian tactician said.

Pedro Martins' Al Gharafa, meanwhile, benefited from the last round as they climbed to fourth in the standings with eight points after a 3-1 win over Qatar SC on Sunday night.

Completing the top five were Al Wakrah, who blanked Al Rayyan 2-0 in coach Ali Rahma Al Marri's first game after his return to the club, which he led to the Qatar Cup triumph last season.

The Blue Wave also have eight points with Al Marri targeting more victories for his side.

“I hope the win against Al Rayyan is a real beginning for Al Wakrah. We are looking forward to continue our journey with positive results,” he had said after his side defeated Al Rayyan, who are struggling in eighth place.

The Poya Asbaghi's side, which is leveled with Al Sadd on points, are also in dire need of points now with their next match coming against Al Arabi on Thursday.

Under new coach Anthony Hudson, who replaced Younes Ali, Al Arabi – placed ninth in the standings with four points – will seek their first win of the season and improve their standings.

Al Khor (3 points), Qatar SC (3 points) and Al Shahania (2 points) will also hope to make a comeback in the upcoming round.