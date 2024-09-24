MENTAL HEALTH TALK MAGAZINE Will Match The Number Of Men Companies Sponsor To 'Men Suffer Too!' Retreat To Combat Stigma

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the United States, six million men experience depression each year (Mental Health America [MHA]) and 1 in 8 report symptoms of mental health struggles. Despite these alarming figures, the stigma surrounding mental health support remains a barrier for many men. To encourage men to seek help without fear of judgment, Mental Health Talk Magazine (MHTM) has pledged a sponsorship to support the 'Men Suffer Too!' Retreat, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at breaking the stigma. As part of this commitment, any company purchasing two or more passes to the 'Men Suffer Too!' Retreat will have their ticket count doubled, for other male coworkers or colleagues to attend, courtesy of MHTM.“We believe that if an employer is willing to invest in the mental health of their employees, we want to amplify that investment by offering additional support,” said Dr. Leslie Rogers, Editor, Publisher, Trauma Specialist and Host of the 3-day retreat. The 'Men Suffer Too!' Retreat will address key issues surrounding mental health, with a focus on men-specific challenges. Topics covered include depression, anxiety, PTSD, suicide awareness, opioid addiction and the stigmas tied to psychotropic medications. The event aims to provide both education and support, offering attendees the tools to manage their mental health and well-being. Among the lineup of speakers will be Keith Shibley, a law enforcement officer who will share his personal journey with opioid addiction, shedding light on the struggles of mental health within high-stress professions. The 'Men Suffer Too!' Retreat will take place from October 4-6, 2024, in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia (DMV) area at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Bethesda, MD. Tickets are available at . For room reservations, please contact Leila Davids, CGMP at 301-571-2219 Embassy Suites and reference the 'Men Suffer Too!' Retreat.---About Mental Health Talk Magazine:Mental Health Talk Magazine (MHTM) is a comprehensive publication dedicated to bridging the gap between mental and medical health. The magazine's mission is to foster awareness and engagement across platforms, forming partnerships that reduce stigma and promote access to mental health services. Join us as we are breaking stigmas and inspiring change! To Donate---About Dr. Leslie Rogers:Dr. Leslie Rogers is the Founder and CEO of Mental Health Talk LLC, as well as the Publisher of the Mental Health Talk Magazine and leader of the 'Men Suffer Too!' initiative. Dr. Rogers served for 25 years with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as an Intelligence Analyst and Employee Assistance Program Coordinator (EAPC) for the Counterterrorism Division. As a psychologist, she has vast experience working with diverse populations, including first responders and men, addressing complex trauma and various mental health issues. Dr. Rogers currently provides psychotherapy and testing services in her private practice. For inquiries, contact: ...---

