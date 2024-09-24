Banning Cell Phones In Classrooms: A Step Schools Should Take Cautiously Without Threat Prevention

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TDR Solutions

School Access Manager

Banning Cell Phones in Classrooms: Could Invite More School Threats

- Don Beeler

MONROE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cell Phone Bans in Classrooms: A Risk Without Prevention of Threatening Calls, Email, and Social Threats

As schools across the country consider banning cell phones in classrooms to improve academic performance and reduce distractions, TDR Technology Solutions cautions that without first addressing the growing threat of swatting and other digital threats, such policies could leave schools vulnerable.

TDR Technology Solutions, the leader in threat prevention, offers its School Access Manager (SAM) system, which effectively prevents threatening phone calls to schools and 911 centers while also reducing email-based swatting and social media threats. Their latest report emphasizes the importance of implementing SAM before instituting a cell phone ban to ensure schools maintain a safe and secure environment.

Comprehensive Threat Prevention

“Banning cell phones can certainly improve focus in the classroom, but it's essential that schools implement comprehensive threat prevention technology first,” said Don Beeler, CEO of TDR Technology Solutions.“Our SAM system not only prevents fake swatting threats from phone calls but also reduces email swatting and social media-based threats. This approach allows schools to ban cell phones while prioritizing safety confidently.”

In a case study on X School District, the integration of SAM technology before enacting a cell phone ban led to a significant reduction in fake threats, including preventing over 1.3 million unwanted phone calls and emails. This strategy allowed the district to maintain a secure and distraction-free learning environment.

Preventing Panic and Overreaction

Without a means of communication, students and parents may panic if a threat occurs. SAM addresses this concern by preventing and reducing threatening calls, emails, and social media hoaxes before they can disrupt school activities. This proactive protection helps avoid overreactions during emergencies and ensures that staff and students feel secure without relying on immediate phone access.

The Escalating Crisis of School Threats

School threats, particularly fake ones, have escalated to crisis levels. Five years ago, the average number of schools impacted by swatting threats each month was less than 50. This number has skyrocketed in the 2023-2024 school year, with an average of 785 schools affected by monthly swatting threats. The financial cost of lost instructional hours due to these threats is projected to surpass $500 million this year. SAM offers a reliable solution to reduce these disruptions, allowing schools to focus on education instead of emergency responses.

Conclusion

As schools consider banning cell phones, TDR Technology Solutions strongly encourages administrators first to implement the SAM system to prevent threatening phone calls, email swatting, and social media threats. This layered protection ensures that safety is maintained, allowing schools to enforce no-cell phone policies without increased vulnerability or anxiety.

Download the full report:

To learn more, download the full report, No Cell Phone Policy and Swatting Prevention, at .

For more information on TDR Technology Solutions and the SAM system, email ... or 1-845-293-3588.

Don Beeler

TDR Technology Solutions

+1 845-293-3588

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.