Virtual Event Platforms Market Growth CAGR 21.2% $83.8 Billion Revenue By 2032

Virtual Event Platforms Market

The increasing significance of event management drives the growth of the global virtual event market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global virtual event platforms size generated $12.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $83.8 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.2% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.Surge in growing acceptance of online streaming drive the market growth. In addition, increasing significance of event management drives the growth of the market. However, insufficient technological expertise to integrate virtual event software and lack of infrastructure for communication and inconsistent networks are primarily expected to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing reliance on CYOD and BYOD solutions is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 313 Pages) at:By component, the platform segment held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly half of the global virtual event platforms market revenue, owing to help with different parts of virtual events, including ticketing and registration, content delivery, live streaming, networking, engagement, analytics, and reporting, as well as connectivity with other event management propels the market growth significantly. The services segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period, owing to setup and planning to execution and analysis after the fact. Virtual exhibitor booths, networking and matching features, live streaming and broadcasting capabilities, interactive tools for audience interaction, technical assistance, analytics, and reporting are some of the services that virtual event platform providers often offer.By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for nearly half of the global virtual event platforms market share in 2022, and is expected to dominate the market by 2032, owing to economical and effective means of establishing connections and developing engagement with a wide-ranging audience. Virtual event platform presents opportunity for brands to interact more meaningfully and be relatable with their target market, boosting brand loyalty. The small and medium-sized enterprise segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 23.1% throughout the forecast period, owing to providing small and medium-sized businesses immense opportunities to advance their development and prosperity. It also offer features like customizable layouts, choices for registration and ticketing, and smooth connection with well-known marketing and CRM programs.By end user, the healthcare and life science segment accounted for nearly one-fourth of the global virtual event platforms market share in 2022, and is expected to dominate by 2032, owing to features like networking possibilities, secure and compliant data management, and interactive sessions. The education segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 32.8% throughout the forecast period, owing to webinars, virtual conferences, and other forms of remote learning.For Report Customization:By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding nearly one-third of the global virtual event platform market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to the factors such as the increasing use of smartphones and enhanced internet connectivity aiding the growth of the virtual event platform market. Leading Market PlayersMicrosoftCisco System Inc.6connexAcceleventsRemo Inc.HubiloVFairBigmakerHopinStova AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. Contact:David Correa5933 NE Win Sivers Drive#205, Portland, OR 97220United StatesToll-Free: 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300Hong Kong: +852-301-84916India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-855-550-5975

