President Of Supreme Judiciary Council Discuss Ties With Malaysian Delegation

Doha: President of the Supreme Judiciary Council and President of the Court of Cassation H E Dr. Hassan bin Lahdan Al Hassan Al Mohannadi met yesterday with a Malaysian judicial delegation led by Chief Justice of the Court of Malaysia H E Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.

The meeting focused on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, exchange expertise, and learn from each other's experiences to advance and judicial work. Both sides emphasized their commitment to enhancing mutual relations and taking them to greater heights.

During the meeting, an agreement was signed to establish a twinning partnership between the Court of Cassation in Qatar and its Malaysian counterpart, aimed at enhancing technical judicial cooperation between the two courts.

The visit is part of a series of reciprocal visits between Qatari judges and their Malaysian counterparts, intended to foster communication and coordination.

The delegation's programme includes high-level meetings, presentations on Qatar's judicial experience, and a review of the latest updates on the e-justice program and recent legislative amendments as part of the initiative to modernize the national judiciary system.

The delegation will also visit the Investment and Trade Court to observe case management procedures and the rate of case resolutions, which have improved due to advancements in technology, legislative reforms, and the Supreme Judiciary Council's ongoing integration of artificial intelligence.

This has significantly accelerated the litigation process.