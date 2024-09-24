24 September 2024

Vast Resources plc

('Vast' or the 'Company')

Financing Update – Important clarification

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed company, wishes to confirm with respect to its announcement released yesterday morning that there is no current enforcement threat against the Company or its assets on 26 September 2024 or on any other near term date noting that, whilst the Company is in default of the repayment terms to Alpha and Mercuria as notified on 29 April 2024 (together the“Lenders”), both have confirmed to the Company that they do not currently expect to take action against the Company to enforce repayment. Rather and as announced, the Company continues to discuss arrangements with both Alpha and Mercuria and will make a further announcement once this is concluded.

The information given in yesterday morning's announcement was concerned only with a technical matter covering the security given by a third-party shareholder, namely Mr Albulescu, a 0.63% shareholder in the Company. The third-party shareholder has, as already announced, stated that he has no intention of taking any action against the Company and furthermore, for the avoidance of doubt also, Alpha are not holding any security against the Company.

It is therefore emphasised that no action will be taken against the Company on 26 September and business will continue as normal.

The Company continues to be in dialogue with both Alpha and Mercuria concerning its outstanding indebtedness, and both Lenders are and have been supportive to the Company. Mercuria is currently engaging with the Company on the possibility of new offtake agreements both in Romania and in Tajikistan.

As stated in yesterday morning's announcement, the Company has commenced alternative measures for settling the outstanding debts to Alpha and Mercuria (in addition to the previously notified proceeds from the Parcel as last notified on 29 April 2024 and from the Swiss Investor as last notified on 11 September 2024) and also to address the short term working capital needs for the group which are currently hoped to come from the Second Agreement as announced on 11 September 2024. In terms of the short-term funding, the Company needs to receive the proceeds from this by around 7 October 2024, otherwise alternative sources of funding will be required.

Given that the confirmation from Alpha and Mercuria that they do not expect to take action against the Company is not contractually binding, Investors should note that should their positions change, the Company would currently be unable to meet this liability.

As previously stated, if there are any material changes in the Company's position, the Company will make a further announcement.

The Company expects to announce its Q2 production figures by mid-October.

Historic Parcel

The Company continues to have reason to believe that the delivery of the Parcel will be concluded.

