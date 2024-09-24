

Phase 3 PHOENYCS GO study met the primary endpoint demonstrating clinical improvement in moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus; Clinical improvements were observed among key secondary endpoints measuring activity and flares.

UCB and Biogen are advancing dapirolizumab pegol with the objective to address the substantial unmet medical need for people living with SLE, where there are limited options. SLE is a chronic, debilitating autoimmune disease that affects multiple organ systems and disproportionately affects women.

BRUSSELS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) and Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) today announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 PHOENYCS GO study evaluating dapirolizumab pegol, a novel Fc-free anti-CD40L drug candidate, in people living with moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Dapirolizumab pegol, in addition to standard-of-care (SOC) treatment, met the primary endpoint to demonstrate greater improvement of moderate-to-severe disease activity as assessed by achievement of British Isles Lupus Assessment Group (BILAG)-based Composite Lupus Assessment (BICLA) after 48 weeks versus placebo in addition to SOC. Clinical improvements were observed among key secondary endpoints measuring disease activity and flares.

The safety profile of dapirolizumab pegol was generally consistent with previous studies and with that expected in study participants with systemic lupus erythematosus receiving an immunomodulator.

“These positive results with dapirolizumab pegol represent encouraging progress in the development of medicines that can improve the lives of those living with lupus, an area that remains one of high unmet medical need and where women are disproportionately affected,” said Fiona du Monceau, Head of Patient Evidence at UCB. "We have confidence in the unique mode of action of dapirolizumab pegol which targets multiple inflammatory pathways involved in the pathogenesis of SLE. As we pursue the next steps in the clinical development of this potentially differentiated treatment, we extend our appreciation to the patients, study investigators and the clinical community for their ongoing support and participation in this important research.”

Based on the successful outcome of the PHOENYCS GO study, UCB and Biogen are initiating a second Phase 3 trial of dapirolizumab pegol in 2024, PHOENYCS FLY. Participants from the PHOENYCS GO study will continue to be followed in a long-term open-label study.

“Our hypothesis is that impacting the CD40L pathway, a central mechanism in immune response, would translate to significant impact on SLE disease burden. These results demonstrate that dapirolizumab pegol has the promise to provide meaningful benefit in this serious, chronic, and often devastating disease,” said Diana Gallagher, MD, Head of AD, MS and Immunology Development Units at Biogen.“We are committed to delivering new treatment options for this autoimmune disease and believe the overall efficacy and safety seen in PHOENYCS GO support further development of dapirolizumab pegol in SLE.”

PHOENYCS GO (n= 321) is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study of dapirolizumab pegol as an add on therapy to standard of care compared to placebo with standard of care. The primary outcome measure was improvement of moderate-to-severe disease activity at Week 48 using BICLA, an established, composite primary efficacy endpoint for measurement of clinical disease activity based on patient medical history, clinical examination and laboratory tests.

Detailed results from the PHOENYCS GO study will be presented at an upcoming medical congress.

About Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

SLE, the systemic form of lupus, is a chronic, multifactorial autoimmune disease that can affect multiple organ systems with periods of illness or flares alternating with periods of inactivity.1 SLE can present itself in several ways including rash, arthritis, anemia, thrombocytopenia, serositis, nephritis, seizures or psychosis.2 SLE is associated with a greater risk of death from causes such as infection and cardiovascular disease.

An estimated 90 percent of people living with lupus are women; most begin to see symptoms between the ages of 15-55.3,4,5 Individuals from populations of African, Hispanic, Asian and Native American descent are at a greater risk of earlier onset and more aggressive disease.6,7 Pregnancy in women with SLE is high risk, with higher maternal and fetal mortality and morbidity than the general population.8,9

About Dapirolizumab Pegol

Dapirolizumab pegol is a novel investigational humanized Fc-free polyethylene glycol (PEG)-conjugated antigen-binding (Fab') fragment. Dapirolizumab pegol inhibits CD40L signaling which has been shown to reduce B cell activation and autoantibody production, mitigate type 1 interferon (IFN) secretion, and attenuate T cell and antigen-presenting cell (APC) activation.10 Dapirolizumab pegol is presently in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) under a collaboration between UCB and Biogen.11

