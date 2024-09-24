MBA Finance Student Seeks Job Referrals On Coldplay Concert Ticket Thread, Says 'I'm In A Queue Too'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Coldplay's upcoming concerts in Mumbai have created a buzz among Indian fans, resulting in a huge demand for tickets and causing some technical issues on the ticketing websites. Amid the excitement, one MBA finance student saw a chance to leverage the situation to seek job referrals from working professionals.

A student joined a thread about Coldplay tickets on grapevine and seized opportunity saying he was too in a queue to get selected in a good company. The screenshot of the conversation has been shared by Grapevine founder Saumil.

He captaioned his post,“Hustle Max Pro: So a student got into a Coldplay ticket related thread and asked all the working professionals for referrals and even succeeded with a few.”

The student seeking job in MBA in finance wrote,“Hi, can you please give me a referral for a fresher's role? I'm pursuing an MBA in finance”

On this, a person working at Razorpay replied,“Asking for referral even in the Coldplay queue. This is the coldest of emails I have ever seen”

He then added,“I'm in a queue too, to get selected by a good company. You're from Razorpay. I think you should give me a referral too”

British rock band Coldplay added a third show on January 21 to the Mumbai leg of its "Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025" citing "phenomenal demand", hours after fans expressed disappointment over long virtual queues on the online ticket platform BookMyShow. According to the platform's website, all three shows are sold out.

The server of the BookMyShow website and app crashed on Sunday as it opened ticket sales for the British band's concerts scheduled for next year. Several fans shared screenshots of their frozen computer screens and smartphones with the app experiencing massive traffic. Additionally, there's a lively resale market for tickets on social media , with many people willing to pay a premium for the opportunity to see the band perform live.

BookMyShow issues statement

BookMyShow and its live event s division, BookMyShow Live, shared a joint post on Instagram cautioning fans about potential scams. The post read,“It has come to our attention that unauthorised platforms are listing tickets for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, both before and after the official sale. These tickets are invalid. Ticket scalping is illegal in India and punishable by law. Please don't fall prey to this because you will be buying fake tickets. Avoid scams! BookMyShow is the only official platform for ticket sales.”