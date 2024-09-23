Energy Ministry Launches New Phase Of Solar Panel, Water Heater Installation Programme

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

AMMAN - Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Monday launched a new phase of a programme to subsidise installing solar panel systems and water heaters for homes, covering 30 per cent of the cost.

The phase includes the installation of 4,000 solar panel systems, with a total cost of some JD8 million, funded by a grant from the ministry.

Also, 5,000 solar water heater systems will be installed, with a total cost of around JD3 million, to ease the burden of household electricity bills, according to a statement.

During a press conference, Kharabsheh emphasised that the phase is essential for maintaining market dynamics and supporting companies in the sector, preserving existing job opportunities, and creating new ones.

The minister noted that the programme aligns with the Kingdom's 2030 Economic Modernisation Vision and the Sustainable Development Goals, adding that it significantly contributes to achieving a smooth and comprehensive energy transition and helps Jordan meet its environmental targets, such as reducing emissions and fulfilling its international commitments.

He added that the ministry, through the Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF) and Fils Al Reef, provided full subsidised systems for underprivileged families, in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development and the National Aid Fund.

Full grants were offered to these families, including military personnel with disabilities, to install renewable energy systems and solar water heaters, he added.

Kharabsheh also said that renewable energy is the largest domestic energy source in Jordan, generating around 27 per cent of the country's electricity, with hopes to increase this percentage in the future.

This phase follows the success of the previous one, which resulted in installing 3,500 solar water heaters and 2,000 solar panel systems, with a total cost of JD7 million, and a 30 per cent grant from JREEEF, according to the statement.