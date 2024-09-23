Russian Nuclear Giant Rosatom's Subsidiary Thrives In Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Spared from sanctions, Rosatom in Switzerland continues to prosper. Some of Switzerland's atomic power stations are powered by its uranium, and one of its subsidiaries is registered in the central canton of Zug.

Russian State Atomiс Corporation Rosatom is one of the world leaders in the nuclear market. The Russian conglomerate has a 36% share of the global market. In Europe, nearly a quarter of the natural uranium consumed comes from Rosatom, according to Teva Meyer, lecturer in geopolitics at the University of Haute-Alsace.

“The Russian state-owned company is a fundamental partner for the continent,” adds the civil nuclear expert. Alternative supplies are rare.

This dependence on Russian nuclear power has led to the creation of a host of subsidiaries. In total, Rosatom has more than 450 subsidiaries around the world. Among them is Internexco Sàrl. Based in Zug for nine years, this company specialises in the marketing of oil, nuclear and gas products. This spring, it amended its articles of association to add fertiliser and cereals to the list of goods it negotiates and markets.