492 People Including 35 Children Killed As Israel Airstrikes In Lebanon Netanyahu Warns, 'Get Out Of..' 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Israel on Monday conducted hundreds of in southern and eastern Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of 492 individuals, including 35 children and 58 women.

Here are the top ten latest updates:

1. The Israeli military urged residents to evacuate areas where they claimed Hezbollah stored weapons. This led thousands to flee southern Lebanon, causing severe congestion on the main highway to Beirut, marking the largest exodus since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war, as reported by Associated Press.



2. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the Lebanese population to evacuate areas at risk as the Israeli military targeted Hezbollah positions in southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday.

“Please, get out of harm's way now. Once our operation is finished, you can come back safely to your homes,” Netanyahu said in a video statement shortly after the Israeli army announced it had struck 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, AFP reported.

3. Hezbollah's weapon sites were targeted, and the Israeli military announced an expansion of operations to include regions in the Bekaa Valley, near Lebanon's eastern border. Residents from various villages in southern Lebanon shared photos on social media, claiming to show their towns being hit by the airstrikes.

4.

The Pentagon announced on Monday that the United States is deploying a small number of additional troops to the Middle East in response to rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon , Reuters reported, saying officials did not provide details on the exact number of troops or the specific mission of their deployment.

5.“Out of an abundance of caution, we are sending a small number of additional U.S. military personnel forward to augment our forces that are already in the region,” Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, told reporters.

6. After almost a year of war against Hamas in Gaza, Israel is shifting its focus to its northern frontier, where Hezbollah has been firing rockets into Israel in support of its ally Hamas.

7. The Biden administration is working to contain the conflict to Gaza and has emphasized the importance of resolving the Israel-Lebanon border crisis through diplomatic means. This call for diplomacy has been reiterated by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during daily discussions with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

8. During their call on Sunday, Austin emphasized that outside actors should not intervene in the conflict.

9.“The Secretary made clear that the United States remains postured to protect U.S. forces and personnel and determined to deter any regional actors from exploiting the situation or expanding the conflict,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

10. Ryder noted that Iran launched over 300 missiles and drones in an attack that caused only limited damage in Israel, thanks to air defense systems from the United States, Britain, and other regional allies. These April 14 strikes marked Iran's first direct attack on Israel.

(With inputs from agencies)