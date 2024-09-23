‘KING’ CALLUM WALSH VS. PRZEMYSLAW RUNOSWKI: BROADCAST GLOBALLY THIS FRIDAY FROM 3ARENA IN DUBLIN, IRELAND

(MENAFN- mslgroup) ‘King’ Callum Walsh (11-0, 9 KOs, fighting out of Cork, Ireland) will defend his WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Title for the second time against Przemyslaw Runowski, (22-2-1, 6 KOS, fighting out of Slupsk, Poland) in a 10-round main event at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland this Friday, September 20.



The marquee international boxing card, promoted by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions, will be broadcast internationally on UFC FIGHT PASS (5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT), as well as further distribution in the regions below:



For more information on the eight- fight card and for the latest updates visit While remaining tickets for Walsh vs. Runowski, can be purchased via Ticketmaster.ie.





