Ukraine Was First To Implement Drone Swarm Technology And Attack More Than 200 Targets In Russia In Year - Umerov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine was the first country in the world to introduce drone swarming technology, and over the past year it has managed to destroy or damage more than 200 facilities in Russia.

According to Ukrinform, Defense Rustem Umerov said this in a column for Forbes Ukraine.

“Our drones have shown what the real Moscow never sleeps is. Today, Ukrainian drones fly more than 1,000 kilometers, reaching Murmansk and the Volga region, destroying Russian oil refineries and airfields . Ukraine was the first country in the world to introduce drone swarming technology. Over the past year alone, we have managed to destroy or damage more than 200 targets on enemy territory,” Umerov said, adding that these included control points, airfields, ships, air defense systems and locations of Russian military personnel.

The defense minister also emphasized that the Defense Forces forced the enemy to relocate aircraft to airfields 250 kilometers from the border, and in the Black Sea, they forced Russian ships to flee from military bases in Crimea to the coast of Krasnodar Territory.

“Without a full-fledged fleet, over the past year we have destroyed 10 Russian surface ships/boats and one submarine. Thanks to the Defense Ministry's DELTA combat system, we have destroyed Russian equipment worth more than USD 15 billion.

According to Umerov, in 2024, Ukraine increased its long-range capabilities several times. In particular, this year the Ministry of Defense has contracted drones for more than UAH 21 billion and ammunition for another UAH 9 billion.

New satellite images emerge of Russian ammo depots hit by Ukrainian

“This year we have increased our long-range capabilities several times. In 2024, the Ministry of Defense alone contracted drones for more than UAH 21 billion and ammunition for another UAH 9 billion. And together with the SSSCIP [State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection], we have purchased more than a million drones for our army,” Umerov said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 23, 2024 amounted to about 643,750 people, including 1,330 people over the past day.

Photo: Rustem Umerov, Facebook