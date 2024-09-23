Tanzania’S Democracy Tested: Opposition Defies Protest Ban Amid Rising Tensions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) tensions have reached a boiling point in Tanzania. The main opposition party, Chadema, challenges a ban on protests in Dar es Salaam.



Authorities have responded by arresting key opposition figures and deploying anti-riot forces across the economic capital.



Chadema, which stands for Party for Democracy and Progress in Swahili, planned the demonstration to condemn political activist disappearances.



The recent murder of Ali Mohamed Kibao, a party leader, sparked this mobilization. In response, the government arrested Chadema's vice president, Tundu Lissu , and blocked access to party president Freeman Mbowe's residence.



Videos of riot police and water cannons stationed at strategic points circulated on social media. Lissu's supporters shared these images, highlighting the tense atmosphere in the city.







The opposition accuses President Samia Suluhu Hassan of reverting to her predecessor John Magufuli's authoritarian practices.



This crackdown follows a protest in August that led to the arrest of 520 party-affiliated individuals. Western countries and NGOs have expressed concern over the situation, but President Hassan firmly rejected foreign criticism.



In addition, the Tanganyika Law Society reported 83 abductions or disappearances between 2016 and 2024, underscoring human rights challenges.



Despite risks, the opposition maintains its call for a "peaceful mourning" demonstration, openly defying the government ban. This standoff reveals deep divisions within Tanzanian society and tests the country's democratic foundations.



In short, the government's response to the planned protest will likely shape Tanzania's political landscape in the coming months.

