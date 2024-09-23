Search For Peace In Ukraine Possible Only With Respect For UN Charter - Borrell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As winter draws near, the European Union will increase assistance for Ukraine in the sector to prevent from plunging the country into cold and dark and will also look for ways to peace that can be achieved only if the provisions of the UN Charter are respected.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said this in New York on Monday before an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, which traditionally takes place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I will coordinate the approach of the member states of the European Union this week to so many different issues, in particular, the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East. Regarding the war in Ukraine, we have had a meeting dedicated to the energy situation in Ukraine. It's a critical situation. Putin continues bombing the infrastructure producing electricity and energy for the Ukrainians. Almost two-thirds of the power capacity has been destroyed. I am sure that he [Putin] is trying to curb the will of the Ukrainian people by bringing them into cold and dark during the winter," Borrell said.

"We have to increase our support to Ukraine and look for peace, taking into account that this is a war of aggression, where there is an aggressor and an aggressed. Therefore, the decision can only be based on respect for the UN Charter," he added.

He stressed that today the newly appointed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is taking part in the informal meeting of European ministers for the first time.

Borrell noted that the UN General Assembly is taking place at a time when a large number of crises are taking place in the world, which have shown an unprecedented disrespect for the international system of rules and their implementation.

"A light of hope yesterday -- adoption of the Pact for the Future – shows that this a big demand for multilateralism. This means that everybody has a voice and everyone can be heard. The world must take into account the interests of everybody, not only great powers. We the Europeans have a special responsibility to the situation in the world. When it works, the multilateral system brings peace and stability," the top European diplomat said.

Photo: Europa Press