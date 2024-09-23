Zelensky At UN: Ukraine Is Working To Implement Other Points Of Peace Formula

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is gradually making progress in the implementation of the previously discussed points of the Peace Formula and is working on the following ones, including the release of prisoners and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his speech at the Summit of the Future in New York on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We are now preparing for the second Peace Summit, moving forward with our partners step by step, according to the Peace Formula. And we are working on food and security and holding Russia accountable for its terror," he said.

Ukraine's president meets with OAS secretary general

Zelensky emphasized that all other points of the Peace Formula would be addressed in the future, "including the release of prisoners, restoration of territorial integrity," and more.

"And we are preparing a document to present at the second Peace Summit," Zelensky said.

In this context, he called on the leaders of other nations to continue supporting joint efforts in this direction "for a just and peaceful future."

"Putin has stolen much already. But he will never steal the world's future. I am sure," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine