(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's President Javier Milei has made a bold promise to swiftly eliminate the country's currency controls.



Milei made this announcement during an event at the New York Stock Exchange. The currency controls, known as "cepo cambial," have been in place since 2011.



They were established during Cristina Kirchner's to prevent dollars from leaving the country. Milei believes these restrictions can be lifted without causing economic instability.



The president's confidence stems from recent positive economic indicators. Argentina's foreign currency deposits have surpassed $24 billion, an $8 billion increase since Milei took office.



This growth is attributed to austerity measures and public account cleanup efforts. Milei praised his economy minister, Luis Caputo, calling his management the best in the country's history.







The president also celebrated Argentina 's recent inflation numbers, viewing them as a sign of progress. However, the plan to remove currency controls is not without risks.



A sudden lift could lead to a speculative attack on the Argentine peso. The country currently operates multiple exchange rates for various purposes.



Removing restrictions all at once could cause a further devaluation of the peso against the dollar. To counter such movements, Argentina's Central Bank needs strong currency reserves.



While reserves have grown, they remain modest. Despite the optimism, Argentina's economy faces challenges.



The country is experiencing a deeper recession than analysts predicted. This economic downturn adds complexity to Milei's ambitious plan.



Milei's announcement has caught the attention of investors and economists worldwide. Many are watching closely to see how this bold strategy will unfold.



In short, the success or failure of this move could have far-reaching implications for Argentina's economic future.

MENAFN23092024007421016031ID1108706319