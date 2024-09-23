German Chancellor Clashes With Italian Bank Over Commerzbank Stake

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has openly criticized UniCredit's recent move to increase its stake in Commerzbank.



The Italian bank's decision to become Commerzbank's largest investor has sparked tension between the two European nations. UniCredit's potential 21% stake in Germany's second-largest has raised eyebrows in Berlin.



Scholz didn't mince words when he called UniCredit's initiative an "unfriendly attack" during an event in New York. His strong statement reflects growing hostility towards the Italian bank's ambitious plans.



The German leader's comments sent shock waves through the financial markets, causing Commerzbank's shares to tumble by 5.7%. UniCredit's bold strategy, led by CEO Andrea Orcel, aims to create Europe's largest bank.



However, the German government's reaction suggests that national interests may still trump pan-European aspirations. The use of derivatives by UniCredit to more than double its potential stake has particularly irked German officials.



This aggressive approach has put pressure on European Central Bank supervisors, headed by German academic Claudia Buch.



In addition, the regulators now face the challenging task of balancing national concerns with broader European financial interests.



In response to UniCredit's actions, the German financial agency has taken a defensive stance. They announced that they would not sell any more Commerzbank shares for the time being.



This decision underscores Germany's desire to maintain control over its banking sector. Commerzbank, for its part, has acknowledged UniCredit's stake increase but remains cautious.

The Future of European Banking

The German bank stated that it would "always examine strategic options responsibly in the interest of its shareholders." This measured response indicates Commerzbank's desire to maintain independence while keeping its options open.



The controversy has had a significant impact on both banks' stock prices. While Commerzbank saw a sharp decline, UniCredit's shares also dropped by 3%.



These market reactions highlight the uncertainty surrounding the potential merger or acquisition. Despite the current turmoil, Commerzbank has been performing well financially.



The bank recently posted its best annual net profit in 15 years and aims to improve further in 2024. This strong performance may strengthen Germany's resolve to keep Commerzbank independent.



The clash between UniCredit and the German government raises important questions about European banking integration.



It highlights the delicate balance between national interests and the push for a more unified European financial sector. As this story unfolds, it will undoubtedly shape the future of cross-border banking in Europe.

