Over 4 Crore Ayushman Bharat Card-Holders In MP; CM Mohan Yadav Expresses Gratitude To PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Sep 24 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Mohan Yadav on Monday said that more than four crore people in the state have Ayushman Bharat cards of which 1.8 crore beneficiaries have been availing the benefits of the scheme.

He said that over the past six years, the support provided to poor citizens in recovering from major and serious illnesses and staying healthy has been nothing short of a life-saver.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana, a flagship healthcare scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has completed six years on Monday.

The Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme was launched by PM Modi on September 23, 2018,

On this occasion, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for setting the path for a prosperous nation with healthy citizens with Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

"So far, treatment assistance has also been given in 45 lakh cases. Madhya Pradesh is leading in the implementation of the scheme. This scheme, which has benefited crores of beneficiaries of the country, will now also benefit senior citizens above 70 years of age," Yadav said.

The Madhya Pradesh CM further said that PM Modi provided the people of the country the benefits of this useful scheme on a large scale and the scope of people benefiting through Ayushman Bharat-Jan Arogya Yojana has been expanding.

He said that a new dimension is being added to this important scheme, for which the elderly people are also giving their blessings to the Prime Minister.

Mohan Yadav further stated that through this scheme, innumerable families have been saved from the huge expenditure on the treatment of diseases.

"Such benefited families will be grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state government is determined that the maximum number of citizens in Madhya Pradesh should get the benefit of the scheme when needed," the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister added.