Crosscountry Mortgage Honoring Projected 2025 Conforming Loan Limits Up To $802,650

(CCM), the nation's number one retail mortgage lender launched its Early Bird Product, which allows homebuyers to take advantage of the projected 2025 conventional loan limits ahead of the Finance Agency's (FHFA) official announcement in November. With the Early Bird Program, borrowers can now access up to a $802,650 conventional loan amount, an increase from the current limit of $766,550.

"CCM understands the challenges faced by homebuyers in the current and is committed to providing innovative solutions to meet their needs," said Jenn Stracensky, CCM Chief Operating Officer. "The Early Bird Program is our way of helping borrowers seize opportunities and navigate their path to homeownership."

The Early Bird Product not only offers competitive loan amounts but also comes with comprehensive support and guidance from CCM's highly experienced loan originators. Borrowers will receive education on a variety of loan options, including conventional loans, ensuring they make informed decisions that suit their financial situations.

For more information about CCM's product portfolio and to explore the Early Bird Program, contact a CCM loan officer .

(CCM) is the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender with more than 7,000 employees operating over 700 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs from FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win.

