Infinit-I Workforce Solutions Launches Affordable Safety Training For Small Fleets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Affordable Safety Training for Small Fleets

Infinit-I launches affordable safety training for small fleets, helping reduce accidents, improve CSA scores, and lower costs.

- Jay Wommack, CEO of Vertical Alliance Group

TEXARKANA, AR, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Infinit-I Workforce Solutions, a leader in training management systems for the trucking and industries, is excited to announce the launch of its Safety Training for Small Fleets program . This comprehensive online training package, known as Trucking 52 , is designed specifically for small trucking fleets looking to improve safety, reduce operational costs, and enhance their Compliance, Safety, and Accountability (CSA) scores without breaking the bank.

With more than 151 million training sessions delivered to over 5,000 companies since 1999, Infinit-I Workforce Solutions has established itself as a trusted resource for safety and compliance training. The Trucking 52 package continues this tradition by offering small fleets access to the same high-quality training used by larger companies, at a price point designed for smaller operations.

Why Safety Training is Essential for Small Fleets

Small fleets face unique challenges in the transportation industry. With tighter budgets and fewer resources, it can be difficult to maintain the same level of safety training and compliance as larger competitors. However, safety is just as critical for smaller operations-if not more so-since a single accident or regulatory violation can have a significant financial impact.

Infinit-I's Safety Training for Small Fleets provides an affordable, easy-to-implement solution for small fleet operators who want to enhance safety practices, reduce accidents, and improve their CSA scores. For just $84 per user per year, small fleets can access a comprehensive library of training videos, preset training templates, and instant reporting features-all from an app and cloud-based platform.

Key Features of Infinit-I's Safety Training for Small Fleets

1. Comprehensive Training Videos

The Trucking 52 package includes 52 short, high-impact safety training videos that cover common risks and operational challenges faced by small fleets. Topics range from accident prevention and vehicle inspections to hours-of-service compliance and cargo handling. Each video is designed to be easily digestible, making it simple for drivers to complete training without taking too much time off the road.

Available in both English and Spanish with subtitles, the training ensures that all drivers, regardless of language preference, can fully understand and implement safety best practices.

2. Preset Training Templates

One of the standout features of the Trucking 52 package is its preset monthly and orientation training templates. These templates are designed to streamline the training process for fleet managers, allowing them to assign relevant training without having to manually curate content. The orientation template ensures that new drivers are onboarded quickly and efficiently, while the monthly training keeps drivers up to date with ongoing safety practices.

3. Customizable Training Options

While preset templates are available, the platform also allows fleet managers to customize their training programs to fit their specific needs, from ongoing training topics to common corrective action training.

4. Instant Reporting and Notifications

The platform provides instant, dated, and time-stamped reports, giving fleet managers real-time visibility into training progress and completion. Automated notifications via email and phone help ensure that drivers stay on track with their training assignments. This transparency and accountability make it easier to demonstrate compliance during audits or inspections.

5. App and Cloud-Based Platform

Infinit-I's safety training is accessible anytime, anywhere, through its app and cloud-based platform. This flexibility is ideal for small fleets with drivers who are constantly on the road. Training can be completed on mobile devices, allowing drivers to stay compliant without disrupting their schedules.

6. Affordable Pricing

For just $84 per user per year, the Trucking 52 package offers exceptional value to small fleets. The transparent pricing structure eliminates hidden fees, ensuring that small companies can implement a robust safety program without overspending. At less than the cost of a tank of fuel, the platform delivers a high return on investment by helping fleets reduce accidents, improve safety scores, and avoid costly violations.

Boosting Profitability and Reducing Operational Costs

Safety training is not just about compliance-it's about profitability. For small fleets, the costs of accidents, vehicle repairs, and insurance premiums can quickly add up. Infinit-I's safety training is specifically designed to target the behaviors and practices that lead to these costs. By providing drivers with the knowledge they need to operate more safely and efficiently, small fleets can reduce their exposure to risk and minimize the financial impact of accidents and violations.

The Trucking 52 training videos have been carefully curated in collaboration with leading insurance partners, defense attorneys, and industry experts to address the most common causes of accidents and claims. This targeted approach ensures that fleets are focusing on the areas that will have the greatest impact on their bottom line.

Benefits for Small Private Fleets :

-Reduced Accidents and Repairs: Better-trained drivers mean fewer accidents, which translates to less time and money spent on vehicle repairs.

-Improved CSA Scores: Consistent training helps drivers avoid violations, leading to better CSA scores and fewer roadside inspections.

-Lower Insurance Premiums: Insurance underwriters prefer companies with a strong, consistent safety program. Fleets that demonstrate a commitment to training are more likely to qualify for lower insurance premiums.

-More Time on the Road: With fewer accidents and violations, drivers spend more time on the road and less time dealing with inspections or repairs.

Client Success with Infinit-I's Safety Training

Infinit-I Workforce Solutions has a long history of delivering results for companies of all sizes. "Our Trucking 52 package is designed to give small fleets the same quality of safety training that large companies enjoy, but at a price that fits their budget," said Jay Wommack, CEO at Infinit-I Workforce Solutions. "Small fleets are a vital part of the transportation industry, and we're committed to helping them succeed by providing affordable, effective safety training."

Infinit-I Workforce Solutions invites small fleet operators to request a demo of the Trucking 52 package to see how easy and affordable it is to implement a comprehensive safety training program. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit or contact 972-232-7305

Lydia Wommack

Vertical Alliance Group

+1 972-232-7305

email us here

🚛🚗💨🚚 Elevate Fleet Safety with Infinit-I's Online Training LMS! 📱💻

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.