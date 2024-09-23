Canada Promotes Trade And Investment Ties At Association Of Southeast Asian Nations Economic Ministers Meeting In Lao People’S Democratic Republic

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) OTTAWA, Canada – Over the weekend, Mary Ng, of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development, concluded her participation in the 13th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Economic Ministers-Canada Consultation, in Vientiane, Lao People's Republic (PDR).

During the consultation, minister Ng highlighted the progress Canada and ASEAN member states have made toward an ASEAN-Canada free trade agreement, and underscored the importance of intensifying efforts to conclude the agreement negotiations in 2025.

At the meeting, minister Ng and ASEAN partners discussed the increased trade and economic cooperation since the launch of Canada-ASEAN Strategic Partnership a year ago, including the advancement of initiatives under Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy in key areas such as inclusive trade, digital trade, agriculture and agri-food and sustainability.

The minister also acknowledged the Canada-ASEAN Business Council's participation in the consultations and recognized its support of Canada's commitment to creating new opportunities for Canadian businesses and investors.

On the margins of the consultations, minister Ng also interacted with several international partners to advance discussions on trade priorities of mutual interest.

These included:

Malaithong Kommasith, Minister of Industry and Commerce, Lao PDR;

Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Malaysia;

Filipus Nino Pereira, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Timor-Leste;

Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN;

Cham Nimul, Minister of Commerce, Cambodia;

Helene Budliger Artieda, State Secretary for Economic Affairs, Switzerland;

Tim Ayres, Assistant Minister for Trade, Australia;

Douglas Alexander, Minister of State (Minister for Trade Policy and Economic Security), the United Kingdom.

“These in-person engagements in the Lao PDR were an excellent opportunity for us to continue strengthening the ASEAN-Canada bilateral commercial relationship and contribute to our mutual economic prosperity and growth. Canada will keep working with ASEAN partners to deepen trade ties that will benefit Canadian businesses and workers, create good jobs and generate strong, inclusive and sustainable economic growth from coast to coast to coast,” said minister Ng.

The post Canada promotes trade and investment ties at Association of Southeast Asian Nations economic ministers meeting in Lao People's Democratic Republic appeared first on Caribbean News Global .