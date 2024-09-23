H2B2 And 2G Energy Receive 2024 CHP Project Of The Year Award For Sohycal's Renewable Hydrogen Impact

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

H2B2 USA LLC , a leading vertically integrated hydrogen solutions company, and 2G Energy, Inc. ,

a global CHP solution provider, are elated to announce that their collaborative SoHyCal project has been distinguished with the highly coveted 2024 CHP Project of the Year Award by the Combined Heat and Power Alliance. The award ceremony will take place on Wednesday, September 25th at the National Summit on CHP held at the Westin in Alexandria, Virginia.

H2B2 Electrolysis Technologies, Inc. SoHyCal Project with 2G Energy Inc. Combined Heat and Power System in Fresno, CA.

Frequently Asked Questions

Continue ReadingView PDF

The SoHyCal project, managed by H2B2, represents a significant step forward in the quest for sustainable energy solutions in California. By producing renewable hydrogen through electrolysis powered entirely by renewable energy, SoHyCal is paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future. A key partner in this project is 2G Energy, whose state-of-the-art biogas engine plays a critical role in powering the hydrogen production process.

Pedro Pajares, CEO of H2B2, emphasized the importance of collaboration in achieving the project's success: "Receiving this award is an incredible honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams. The SoHyCal project is more than just a technological achievement-it is a symbol of the progress we are making towards a sustainable future. We are proud to lead this effort and to have such a committed partner in 2G Energy."

2G Energy's cutting-edge biogas technology not only provides the necessary energy for the electrolysis process but also ensures that the entire operation remains carbon-neutral, a vital component in California's broader climate goals. "Our partnership with H2B2 has allowed us to showcase the potential of biogas in large-scale renewable energy projects," said 2G Energy, Inc.'s Managing Director Darren Jamison. "We are honored to receive this award and are committed to continuing our work in advancing renewable hydrogen solutions."

This award recognizes the SoHyCal project as a pioneering effort in hydrogen production, showcasing the successful integration of H2B2 and 2G Energy's innovative technologies, which not only meet current clean hydrogen demands but also set a foundation for future expansions to support California's climate goals and inspire similar global initiatives.

About H2B2 USA LLC:

H2B2 USA LLC is a pioneering California-based company, at the forefront of renewable energy innovation with their groundbreaking renewable hydrogen production and integrated solutions to its customers across the whole hydrogen value chain and covering all business scales. H2B2's customer-centric, one-stop-shop offering enables seamless and effective support through the entire lifecycle of a hydrogen production facility (including the identification of the opportunity, R&D, design, permitting, construction, and operation services for the exploitation of the hydrogen facility), and complete solutions for transportation, storage, and sale of renewable hydrogen. For more information, visit .

About 2G Energy, Inc.:

2G Energy Inc., with its North American headquarters in St. Augustine, Florida, is a globally recognized German manufacturer of reciprocating engine generator sets for use in combined heat and power applications and decentralized energy. With over 8,500 CHP power plants delivered and installed in over 30 countries, 2G is a global leader in energy efficiency and power generation, extracted and generated from biogas, natural gas, and 100% hydrogen. 2G Energy Inc. offers their customers leading efficiencies, long product lifetimes, the highest availability, and affordable service costs. The efficiency of 2G Energy Inc.'s processes and structures, as well as the sustainable management of their workforce and know-how, ensure the growing success of their company. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Kimberley

Padro, [email protected]

SOURCE 2G Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED