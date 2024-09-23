RMA Showed Consequences Of Shelling In Central District Of Kherson
9/23/2024 3:13:35 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration showed the consequences of the Russian shelling in the central district of Kherson.
The video of the aftermath of the shelling was posted on facebook by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.
Video: Oleksandr Prokudin
“In place of a cozy house, there are fallen walls, a shattered roof, and broken windows. These are the consequences of another Russian terror,” informed Prokudin.
He noted that there were no dead or wounded among the locals.
As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army targeted a high-rise building in the central district of Kherson .
