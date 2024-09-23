Russia Not Invited To The Anniversary Of Liberation Of Auschwitz

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Director of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum, Piotr Cywiński, said that representatives of Russia will not be invited to the events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the press service of the Museum.

"This is the anniversary of liberation. We remember the victims, but we also celebrate freedom. It is hard to imagine the presence of Russia, which clearly does not understand the value of freedom. Such presence would be cynical. I would like it to become possible again someday, but let's be serious - it certainly won't be in the next four months," Cywiński said.

It is noted that January 27, 2025 commemorates the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oświęcim.

"On January 26 and 27, 2025, the Museum will be closed to visitors. However, for those who wish to honor this special anniversary on the site of the Memorial on January 27, a special open sector will be prepared," added the director of the Museum.

The Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oświęcim (Poland) operated from May 1940 to January 1945. During this period, at least 1.1 million people were killed there. They were mostly Jews from various European countries, as well as Poles, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war, and representatives of other nationalities. The concentration camp was liberated by the Red Army on January 27, 1945.