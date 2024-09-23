Man City's Akanji Sends Defiant Title Message After Arsenal Battle

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Manchester: Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji says Arsenal have become masters of the "dark arts" but is bullish over his team's title chances after a gripping 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

The champions needed a John Stones equaliser deep into stoppage time to level against the 10-man Gunners in a full-blooded contest on Sunday.

That brought relief for City after a frustrating second period in which the visitors had sat back to protect a 2-1 lead earned before Leandro Trossard was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Pep Guardiola's unbeaten team, aiming for a fifth straight title, are top of the table on 13 points, two clear of Arsenal, who have also not lost yet this season.

The Gunners, runners-up for the past two seasons, did their best to disrupt and slow City, who totally dominated possession in the second half.

City forward Bernardo Silva accused Mikel Arteta's side of "time-wasting" while Stones was also critical of the visitors' approach.

"You can call it clever or dirty, whichever way you want to put it, but they break up the game which upsets the rhythm," he told the BBC.

When Switzerland international Akanji was asked if Arsenal had mastered the game's "dark arts, he replied: "Yes, I don't think there are many better than them at it.

"But in the end we always won the title and I don't think it's going to be different this year.

"Always when we play against them, that's what they're looking for -- going hard in the duels, defence, 11 players in their own box and then go on set-pieces and try to score a goal.

"It worked for them so if they're happy with the one point. We're not, we tried to get more but that's what they're happy with.

"At the end of the day we're still top of the league. We haven't lost a game yet."

City were quickly in front, with Erling Haaland scoring his 100th goal for the club in his 105th appearance.

Arsenal hit back with a superb equaliser from Riccardo Calafiori on his full debut, although it was not without controversy with Kyle Walker caught out of position moments after being summoned to speak to the referee.

Gabriel then headed Arteta's men in front from a corner but the tone of the game changed when Trossard received a second yellow card for kicking the ball away after committing a foul.

Gunners defender Jurrien Timber told the club's website: "It felt like two hours of defending. It was hard but (would have been) all worth it if we'd have won it.

"Even with this draw we can be proud of ourselves. We're gutted, disappointed, but also proud of the team because we gave everything we could."

