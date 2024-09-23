San Bernardino International Airport Is Embracing Cutting-Edge Satellite-Based Flight Procedures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mark Gibbs, Director of AviationSAN BERNARDINO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) continues to prioritize minimizing aircraft noise impacts on its neighboring communities. In collaboration with Hughes Aerospace, several new satellite-based flight procedures were implemented during March and May 2024. These state-of-the-art navigation procedures are designed to provide safer, consistent, and quieter flight paths for aircraft departing and arriving at SBD in various weather conditions.Chris Baur, President & CEO of Hughes Aerospace, expressed his enthusiasm for this landmark project.“We are thrilled to introduce these innovative satellite-based procedures at San Bernardino International Airport. These advancements, independent of legacy ground-based navigation aids, offer improved safety and accessibility for both Runways 06 and 24.It has been a pleasure to work closely with SBD Airport, Airlines, the FAA, along with community stakeholders, and we are excited to see the benefits these advanced designs are realized for everyone.Mark Gibbs, Director of Aviation at San Bernardino International Airport emphasized the importance of these new procedures, saying,“we are grateful for the care Hughes Aerospace took to develop procedures that not only make our skies safer and more efficient for aviators, but also minimize overflights of our local residents to the greatest extent possible. The new satellite-based technology allows for more precise and stable flight paths, minimizing the need for pilots to adjust engine power settings and reducing aircraft noise.”One of the key new flight procedures is crucial for commercial aircraft landing from the east on SBD's Runway 24. This advanced satellite-based technology offers a more stable flight path, reducing the need for pilots to make frequent adjustments, which can contribute to community noise. The procedure is especially beneficial during strong westerly wind conditions, commonly experienced during summer afternoons”.]For more information on these and other flight procedures at San Bernardino International Airport visit SBD Good Neighbor.About San Bernardino International Airport (SBD):Located approximately 60 miles east of Los Angeles and within 30 minutes of more than two million people, San Bernardino International Airport serves as a vital transportation hub in Southern California, providing both passenger and cargo services. SBD is dedicated to ensuring the safety, convenience, and satisfaction of its passengers while being a good neighbor to the surrounding communities.About Hughes Aerospace:Hughes Aerospace Corporation is globally recognized as the leading Air Navigation Service Provider, dedicated to providing safe, efficient and most the advanced instrument flight procedures. Hughes expertise spans designing, implementing, and maintaining both public and special instrument flight procedures, with endorsements from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and certifications from other international regulatory bodies. Hughes' services are crucial for airspace projects across North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, making them a key player for airlines, airports, helicopter operations, military and urban air mobility (UAM) sectors. With nearly twenty years of experience, Hughes is the largest certificated non-FAA Service Provider and one of the largest independent ANSP's in the world. For further information about Hughes Aerospace and their contributions to air navigation innovation, visit Hughes Aerospace's official website.

