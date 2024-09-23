EQS-News: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): Corporate Action

STRABAG SE: Shares from 2024 capital increase being rebooked to regular ISIN AT000000STR

Last day of trading for shares in the temporary ISIN (AT0000A36HJ5) on 26 September 2024 Shares from the 2024 capital increase tradable under the regular ISIN (AT000000STR1) from 1 October 2024

As announced on 17 September 2024, the capital measures approved by the 19th Annual General Meeting to reduce the stake held by MKAO“Rasperia Trading Limited” (Rasperia) are now legally effective and binding.



Consequently, the shares from the 2024 capital increase, currently listed under a separate ISIN (AT0000A36HJ5), can now be merged with the regular ISIN (AT000000STR1) as planned. This will take place on 1 October 2024. Holders of shares with ISIN AT0000A36HJ5 do not need to take any action; the exchange of ISINs will be carried out automatically by the respective custodian bank.



The last day of trading for shares in the temporary ISIN (AT0000A36HJ5) is scheduled for Thursday, 26 September 2024. Starting from Tuesday, 1 October 2024, the shares from the 2024 capital increase will be tradable in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange under the regular ISIN (AT000000STR1).



Details regarding the redemption of as-yet unsubmitted value rights (“Wertrechte”) from the cash distribution (ISIN AT0000A36HK3) will be announced separately.





