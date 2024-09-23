48-Year-Old Mysuru Entrepreneur Shines At Big Tech Show With Vegan Baby Food Startup

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mysuru, Sep 23 (KNN) In a startup ecosystem typically dominated by young technocrats, 48-year-old Anitha Sadanand, a resident of Kalidasa Road in Mysuru, has made a remarkable impact.

Her startup, Mamma Mills, was crowned as the top fundable startup at the Mysuru Big Tech Show 2024, an achievement that signals her growing influence in the baby food market. A mother of three, Anitha's journey to entrepreneurship is a testament to resilience and innovation.

Mamma Mills focuses on vegan, organic baby food products free of milk and sugar, using climate-resilient crops. Anitha has already launched two products, and is preparing to introduce two more targeted at pregnant and lactating mothers.

Her commitment to quality has earned her startup international attention. The Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is showcasing Mamma Mills products in Europe, Australia, South Africa, and South Korea, reflecting the growing demand for her offerings.

Anitha's inspiration for Mamma Mills is deeply personal. Having completed her SSLC, she developed the idea after her third child was born preterm. Following her pediatrician's advice, she began preparing traditional weaning recipes based on indigenous ingredients fortified with additional nutrients.

"I was giving my daughter a mix of ragi, green gram, dalia, and black chana. That's when I realized there's a gap in the market for such nutritious, simple food, which led to Mamma Mills," Anitha shared.

The startup sources high-quality grains from Organic Mandya, an organization renowned for its sustainable farming practices. This local sourcing not only guarantees the purity of her products but also aligns with Anitha's vision of reviving traditional dietary practices.

Shivashankar B, the CEO of SJCE-STEP, an incubator at JSS Technical Institutions Campus, praised Anitha's efforts to return to age-old cultural recipes, offering healthier alternatives in a market flooded by processed foods.

"Mamma Mills highlights the importance of reconnecting with our food heritage to build a healthier society. Anitha's approach of keeping things simple yet nutritious strikes a chord in today's fast-food culture," he remarked.

Anitha Sadanand's success story with Mamma Mills shows that innovation can spring from traditional roots, offering hope for a future where cultural practices blend with modern entrepreneurship to meet essential nutritional needs.

