Select Registry Announces Nominee Finalists For The 2024 Craft Lodging Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Registry

is thrilled to announce the launch of the 2024 Craft Lodging Awards, honoring and celebrating excellence within our portfolio of craft lodging properties. Dedicated to showcasing the finest accommodations, experiences, and hospitality, our craft lodging awards recognize Select Registry member properties' unique charm, hospitality, and exceptional service. The 2024 nominee finalists embody the highest standard of excellence in their respective categories.

`2024 Award nominee finalists:

The Select Registry 2024 nominee finalists embody the highest standard of excellence in their respective categories.



New Member of the Year (2024)

This award is presented to a new member property that best demonstrates immediate engagement, activation, and passionate support of Select Registry.



A'Tuscan Estate Bed & Breakfast McMinnville, Oregon



Barn B&B Walla Walla Walla Walla, Washington



Briar Barn Inn Rowley, Massachusetts



Inn on Main Yarmouth Port, Massachusetts Stag's Leap Farm Bed and Breakfast Oxford, Michigan



Select Registry Sustainability Champion

This award is presented to Select Registry property that best implements and practices innovative green initiatives and programs.



The Avalon Hotel on Catalina Island Avalon, California



The Inn at Castle Hill Ipswich, Massachusetts



Goldberry Woods Union Pier, Michigan



Lodge on Little St. Simons Island St. Simons, Georgia West Hill House Bed & Breakfast Warren, Vermont



Best Restaurant Award

This award is presented to a Select Registry property with an on-site restaurant that offers exceptional cuisine, atmosphere, and customer service.



French Manor Restaurant at French Manor Inn and Spa Newfoundland, Pennsylvania



368 Maine at Lodge at Moosehead Lake Greenville, Maine



Newman's Restaurant at The Orchard Inn & Spa Saluda, North Carolina



The Shipwright's Daughter at The Whaler's Inn Mystic, Connecticut Dining at the Goldmoor at Goldmoor Inn Inn & Resort Galena, Illinois



Best Breakfast Award

This award is presented to a Select Registry property that offers delicious, and innovative breakfast to guests during their stay.



Brass Lantern Inn Stowe, Vermont



Inn on West Liberty Savannah, Georgia



Lilly Valley Inn Pearisburg, Virginia



Sheridan House Inn Williams, Arizona Top of the Ridge Farm Bed & Breakfast New Durham, New Hampshire



Best Social Media and Content Creation Award

This award is presented to the Select Registry property that actively engages consumers by sharing the best of its story and property through social media platforms.



The Addison on Amelia Island Fernandina Beach, Florida



Chateau Bourbon Louisville, Kentucky



Glen-Ella Springs Inn & Restaurant Clarkesville, Georgia



Inn at Sunset Mill Ranch Wimberley, Texas Katy House Bed & Breakfast Smithville, Texas



Community Engagement Award

This award is presented to an individual who is a community steward for their outstanding contributions to the people and place surrounding this craft lodging property.



Justin Genzlinger at Settlers Hospitality Hawley, Pennsylvania



Meri Wick at Westbrook Inn Bed & Breakfast Westbrook, Connecticut



Steve and Lauren Bryant at The Dorset Inn Dorset, Vermont



Stephen Rosado at Hotel Fauchere Milford, Pennsylvania Steve Haitt at Bottger Mansion of Old Town Albuquerque, New Mexico



Innkeeper of the Year Award

This award is presented to the innkeeper demonstrating the highest contribution to furthering excellence in craft lodging at their Select Registry property.



Bobbi Noe at The Welsh Hills Inn Granville, Ohio



Dana

Tumminello at Steeles Tavern Manor B&B and Cabins Steels Tavern, Virginia



Joe

Finnigan at St. Francis Inn Bed & Breakfast St. Augustine, Florida



Marco

DiDomizio at Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod Brewster, Massachusetts Matthew Carroll at

Jail Hill Inn Galena, Illinois



Stay for the Story Award

This award is presented to a Select Registry property that best creates memorable experiences for guests by infusing the unique essence of the property, the innkeepers, local culture, or history.



1900 Inn on Montford Asheville, North Carolina



The Armory Park Inn Tucson, Arizona



El Farolito Bed & Breakfast Santa Fe, New Mexico



Fort Lewis Lodge and Farm Millboro, Virginia Glenlaurel, A Scottish Inn at Cottages Rockbridge, Ohio



Best Craft Lodging Property (region)

This award is presented to a Select Registry property that defines excellence in craft lodging in a particular region.



Northeast





Balance Rock Inn - on the Ocean Bar Harbor, Maine





Inn at Burklyn East Burke, Vermont





Manor on Golden Pond Holderness, New Hampshire





Seven Sea Street Inn Bed & Breakfast Nantucket, Massachusetts



Swift House Inn Middlebury, Vermont



Southeast





Arrowhead Inn Bed and Breakfast Durham, North Carolina





Cuthbert House Beaufort, South Carolina





C.W. Worth House Bed & Breakfast Wilmington, North Carolina





John Rutledge House Inn Charleston, South Carolina



Pleasanton Courtyard Inn Bed and Breakfast Fayetteville, Georgia





Central





Cedar Crest Lodge Pleasanton, Kansas





Cherry Ridge Retreat New Plymouth, Ohio





Huron House Luxury Bed & Breakfast Oscoda, Michigan





The Oakwood Inn Okoboji Spirit Lake, Iowa



Pillow and Paddock Bed & Breakfast La Grange, Kentucky



Mid-Atlantic





Brampton 1860 Chestertown, Maryland





BrickInn Mt. Morris, New York





Inn at Willow Grove Orange, Virginia





The Millbrook Inn Millbrook, New York



Saratoga Arms Hotel Saratoga Springs, New York



West





Colette's Bed & Breakfast Port Angeles, Washington





The Grand Hacienda Abiquiú Lake, New Mexico





Inn of the Turquoise Bear Santa Fe, New Mexico





Sea Rock Inn Mendocino, California Taharaa Mountain Lodge Estes Park, Colorado

"At Select Registry, we take immense pride in recognizing the unparalleled dedication and creativity that our member properties bring to the craft of hospitality," said Mark Reichle, CEO of Select Registry. "The 2024 Craft Lodging Awards allow us to honor our properties' distinct charm, personalized service, and unique experiences. These award nominees highlight the very best in the industry, and we're excited to celebrate those who set the standard for excellence year after year."

Awards will be announced at the Select Registry 2024 National Meeting & Conference in San Diego, California,

on November 3-6, 2024.

About Select Registry :

For over 50 years, Select Registry has set the standard for excellence in personal hospitality at independently owned inns and bed and breakfasts. Today, our craft lodging properties include over 260 boutique properties. They're located everywhere from

backcountry roads to big-city neighborhoods, along coastlines, and in heartlands across the United States. Learn more at .