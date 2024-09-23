Select Registry Announces Nominee Finalists For The 2024 Craft Lodging Awards
Date
9/23/2024 2:15:57 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Celebrating Excellence within our Portfolio of Craft Lodging Properties
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Registry
is thrilled to announce the launch of the 2024 Craft Lodging Awards, honoring and celebrating excellence within our portfolio of craft lodging properties. Dedicated to showcasing the finest accommodations, experiences, and hospitality, our craft lodging awards recognize Select Registry member properties' unique charm, hospitality, and exceptional service. The 2024 nominee finalists embody the highest standard of excellence in their respective categories.
`2024 Award nominee finalists:
Continue Reading
The Select Registry 2024 nominee finalists embody the highest standard of excellence in their respective categories.
Post this
New Member of the Year (2024)
This award is presented to a new member property that best demonstrates immediate engagement, activation, and passionate support of Select Registry.
A'Tuscan Estate Bed & Breakfast McMinnville, Oregon
Barn B&B Walla Walla Walla Walla, Washington
Briar Barn Inn Rowley, Massachusetts
Inn on Main Yarmouth Port, Massachusetts
Stag's Leap Farm Bed and Breakfast Oxford, Michigan
Select Registry Sustainability Champion
This award is presented to Select Registry property that best implements and practices innovative green initiatives and programs.
The Avalon Hotel on Catalina Island Avalon, California
The Inn at Castle Hill Ipswich, Massachusetts
Goldberry Woods Union Pier, Michigan
Lodge on Little St. Simons Island St. Simons, Georgia
West Hill House Bed & Breakfast Warren, Vermont
Best Restaurant Award
This award is presented to a Select Registry property with an on-site restaurant that offers exceptional cuisine, atmosphere, and customer service.
French Manor Restaurant at French Manor Inn and Spa Newfoundland, Pennsylvania
368 Maine at Lodge at Moosehead Lake Greenville, Maine
Newman's Restaurant at The Orchard Inn & Spa Saluda, North Carolina
The Shipwright's Daughter at The Whaler's Inn Mystic, Connecticut
Dining at the Goldmoor at Goldmoor Inn Inn & Resort Galena, Illinois
Best Breakfast Award
This award is presented to a Select Registry property that offers delicious, and innovative breakfast to guests during their stay.
Brass Lantern Inn Stowe, Vermont
Inn on West Liberty Savannah, Georgia
Lilly Valley Inn Pearisburg, Virginia
Sheridan House Inn Williams, Arizona
Top of the Ridge Farm Bed & Breakfast New Durham, New Hampshire
Best Social Media and Content Creation Award
This award is presented to the Select Registry property that actively engages consumers by sharing the best of its story and property through social media platforms.
The Addison on Amelia Island Fernandina Beach, Florida
Chateau Bourbon Louisville, Kentucky
Glen-Ella Springs Inn & Restaurant Clarkesville, Georgia
Inn at Sunset Mill Ranch Wimberley, Texas
Katy House Bed & Breakfast Smithville, Texas
Community Engagement Award
This award is presented to an individual who is a community steward for their outstanding contributions to the people and place surrounding this craft lodging property.
Justin Genzlinger at Settlers Hospitality Hawley, Pennsylvania
Meri Wick at Westbrook Inn Bed & Breakfast Westbrook, Connecticut
Steve and Lauren Bryant at The Dorset Inn Dorset, Vermont
Stephen Rosado at Hotel Fauchere Milford, Pennsylvania
Steve Haitt at Bottger Mansion of Old Town Albuquerque, New Mexico
Innkeeper of the Year Award
This award is presented to the innkeeper demonstrating the highest contribution to furthering excellence in craft lodging at their Select Registry property.
Bobbi Noe at The Welsh Hills Inn Granville, Ohio
Dana
Tumminello at Steeles Tavern Manor B&B and Cabins Steels Tavern, Virginia
Joe
Finnigan at St. Francis Inn Bed & Breakfast St. Augustine, Florida
Marco
DiDomizio at Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod Brewster, Massachusetts
Matthew Carroll at
Jail Hill Inn Galena, Illinois
Stay for the Story Award
This award is presented to a Select Registry property that best creates memorable experiences for guests by infusing the unique essence of the property, the innkeepers, local culture, or history.
1900 Inn on Montford Asheville, North Carolina
The Armory Park Inn Tucson, Arizona
El Farolito Bed & Breakfast Santa Fe, New Mexico
Fort Lewis Lodge and Farm Millboro, Virginia
Glenlaurel, A Scottish Inn at Cottages Rockbridge, Ohio
Best Craft Lodging Property (region)
This award is presented to a Select Registry property that defines excellence in craft lodging in a particular region.
Northeast
Balance Rock Inn - on the Ocean Bar Harbor, Maine
Inn at Burklyn East Burke, Vermont
Manor on Golden Pond Holderness, New Hampshire
Seven Sea Street Inn Bed & Breakfast Nantucket, Massachusetts
Swift House Inn Middlebury, Vermont
Southeast
Arrowhead Inn Bed and Breakfast Durham, North Carolina
Cuthbert House Beaufort, South Carolina
C.W. Worth House Bed & Breakfast Wilmington, North Carolina
John Rutledge House Inn Charleston, South Carolina
Pleasanton Courtyard Inn Bed and Breakfast Fayetteville, Georgia
Central
Cedar Crest Lodge Pleasanton, Kansas
Cherry Ridge Retreat New Plymouth, Ohio
Huron House Luxury Bed & Breakfast Oscoda, Michigan
The Oakwood Inn Okoboji Spirit Lake, Iowa
Pillow and Paddock Bed & Breakfast La Grange, Kentucky
Mid-Atlantic
Brampton 1860 Chestertown, Maryland
BrickInn Mt. Morris, New York
Inn at Willow Grove Orange, Virginia
The Millbrook Inn Millbrook, New York
Saratoga Arms Hotel Saratoga Springs, New York
West
Colette's Bed & Breakfast Port Angeles, Washington
The Grand Hacienda Abiquiú Lake, New Mexico
Inn of the Turquoise Bear Santa Fe, New Mexico
Sea Rock Inn Mendocino, California
Taharaa Mountain Lodge Estes Park, Colorado
"At Select Registry, we take immense pride in recognizing the unparalleled dedication and creativity that our member properties bring to the craft of hospitality," said Mark Reichle, CEO of Select Registry. "The 2024 Craft Lodging Awards allow us to honor our properties' distinct charm, personalized service, and unique experiences. These award nominees highlight the very best in the industry, and we're excited to celebrate those who set the standard for excellence year after year."
Awards will be announced at the Select Registry 2024 National Meeting & Conference in San Diego, California,
on November 3-6, 2024.
About Select Registry :
For over 50 years, Select Registry has set the standard for excellence in personal hospitality at independently owned inns and bed and breakfasts. Today, our craft lodging properties include over 260 boutique properties. They're located everywhere from
backcountry roads to big-city neighborhoods, along coastlines, and in heartlands across the United States. Learn more at .
|
Media contact:
|
Heather Taylor, Director of Marketing
|
|
Select Registry
|
|
+410 982 6252
|
|
[email protected]
SOURCE Select Registry
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN23092024003732001241ID1108705390
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.