THE CONSERVANCY FOR CUYAHOGA VALLEY NATIONAL PARK ANNOUNCES ARTIST CREATING MURAL COMMEMORATING THE 50Th ANNIVERSARY OF CUYAHOGA VALLEY NATIONAL PARK

, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Conservancy) is excited to announce the selection of mural artist Arlin Graff to create a vibrant public art mural on the Boston Mills Road Bridge abutment. The mural project was developed to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP) and look ahead to the next 50 years through artistic expression. The Conservancy's Arts-Organization-in-Residence Museum of Creative Human Art (MOCHA), CVNP and the Summit County Engineer's Office are the key partners on this project.

Arlin Graff

"The mural titled a Wild Urban Refuge is a testament to the enduring spirit of nature amidst bustling city life," explained Lindsay Regan, director of park experiences for the Conservancy for CVNP. "And we are thrilled to have Arlin bring his concept to life in celebration of CVNP's anniversary. He was chosen from a highly competitive selection process with nearly 50 artists throughout Ohio responding to our request for qualifications released earlier this year. In addition, we are grateful to the selection committee, made up of 14 community representatives including artists, arts educators, collectors, museum professionals, and environmental experts, for their work in reviewing proposals from the artists."

During the next few weeks, visitors may observe progress on the mural from the May Barn that overlooks the Cuyahoga River, from inside the Boston Mill Visitor Center on 6947 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264, or when kayaking through the area on the Cuyahoga River Water Trail. The project is funded through the Conservancy's Arts in the Park initiative, which is generously supported by the Ohio Arts Council, The Lehner Family Foundation, Akron Community Foundation through the Community Wish Book initiative, Sally and Larry Sears, Richard and Jean Hoffman as well as Don Shafer and Kathy Stokes-Shafer.

About the Artist

Arlin Graff, a Brazilian artist that now proudly calls Northeast Ohio home, is deeply immersed in the vibrant world of public art. His journey began in Brazil where at the end of 1999, the colors and rhythms of the streets became his canvas when he began with graffiti, painting trains in his neighborhood. Graff's art has evolved into a celebration of the delicate balance between human innovation and the resilience of the natural world. Today, in addition to canvasses, his elaborate paintings are executed in large scale around the world. Learn more about the artist at .

About Conservancy for CVNP

The Conservancy for CVNP is the official friends group and philanthropic partner for Cuyahoga Valley National Park. With a mission to enrich people's lives and enhance our region by inspiring use, preservation and support of Cuyahoga Valley National Park, the Conservancy offers cultural and educational programming, co-manages the park's volunteer program, provides venues for weddings, meetings and special events, and operates park retail spaces. Learn more at .

