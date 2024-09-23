ABB Demonstrates Robot Charging Solution For Mining Trucks Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) ABB demonstrates robot charging solution for trucks

ABB is currently at MINExpo 2024 to showcase a new demonstrator developed to enable safe and efficient, high-power charging in the journey towards the all-electric mine of the future.

eMine Robot Automated Connection Device (ACD) is designed to work in tandem with the ABB eMine FastCharge solution, allowing further interoperability and synergy of connections and interfaces in electric mining trucks.

As a founding member of the CharIN taskforce for electrical standards in mining, ABB is working to accelerate the adoption of electrical interface soluti

ons for the industry, with this latest innovation forming a key part in achieving this ambition.

The Robot ACD will allow for more reliable and efficient truck charging without the need for human intervention. The fully automated, interoperable connection device is ruggedized to withstand the harsh environmental conditions of mines.

Allowing for a seamless transition into existing mining operations, the technology's scalability and interoperability means it will be compatible with current and future mining trucks, connection mechanisms, and interfaces.

Currently, the technology is being tested at ABB's laboratory in Sweden, followed by testing under real mining conditions at Boliden's Aitik site starting within Q4 this year.

Working in collaboration with industry partners, Boliden, BHP and Komatsu, ABB's Robot ACD will also undergo early field trials to address the technical solution requirements.

The Robot ACD will be on display for the first time at the MINExpo 2024 event in Las Vegas, showcased by Komatsu and ABB at booth 7132 in the Central Hall between 24th and 26th September.

Max Luedtke, global business line manager for mining, ABB Process Industries, says:“The fact that robotic technologies can and will be incorporated into the most advanced modern mining operations is a proud milestone in ABB's overall 50-year long journey with robots.

“Bringing this together with electrification and automation is a strong differentiator for ABB, and we're even more impactful through our collaborations with industry partners.

“Clearly, the industry is on a trajectory towards increasingly automated and autonomous operations – technologies like eMine Robot ACD are essential for applications that meet new needs and growing possibilities. It's an exciting field to be part of today.”

MINExpo 2024 marks the three-year anniversary since the official launch of ABB's pioneering eMine purposeful and holistic framework of methods and solutions designed to accelerate the energy transition in mining.

Since its launch at MINExpo 2021 edition, ABB has been at the forefront of mine decarbonization, signing collaborations with major industry partners and undertaking ambitious studies and projects to electrify operations for some of the world's foremost mining organizations.

ABB can be found at booth 8601 in the Central Hall, showcasing various aspects of the holistic eMine.