Somalia Defence Minister Affirms Independent Alliances As Egypt Delivers Military Aid

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Somalia's Defence Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur has emphasized that Somalia will independently determine its alliances, both domestic and foreign, as it knows its own national interests best.

The minister made the statement during the arrival of a cargo ship carrying a significant amount of military aid from the Egyptian Armed Forces.“We know our interests and we will choose between our allies and our enemies. Thank you, Egypt,” said Nur.

The military support underscores the strengthening of defence ties between Somalia and Egypt. It is one of the largest modern arms shipments Somalia has received from its international allies and marks a further step in solidifying Somalia's growing influence on the global stage.

In August, Egypt and Somalia signed a defence pact and military cooperation protocol during a visit by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to Cairo. The agreement reaffirms the commitment of both countries to strengthening bilateral ties and bolstering regional security.

During his visit, President Mohamud met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, saying,“I engaged in fruitful talks with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Cairo today, leading to the signing of a crucial defence pact between Somalia and Egypt to strengthen our security cooperation. Grateful for Egypt's unwavering support of Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

President Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt's position in support of Somali unity and sovereignty, rejecting any interference in its internal affairs.

According to Ahmed Fiqi , Somalia's Foreign Affairs Minister, the defence agreement will shape the country's strategy in the fight against terrorism, a phenomenon which is yet to be unravelled for the last two decades, despite the military intervention.