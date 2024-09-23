SCZONE Chair Explores Collaboration With Turkish Companies In Garment Manufacturing

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Waleid Gamal El-Din, the Chairperson of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), met with a delegation from several Turkish companies specializing in clothing, footwear, and bags production.

Their products are distributed across several CIS countries, Turkey, and the Middle East. This meeting comes as the two countries strengthen their economic ties. The delegation included managers from companies such as Slazenger, FM Tekstil, Canlioglu, Groppa, and LeFaxx, and was attended by several executive leaders from the authority.

Gamal El-Din highlighted that SCZONE, with its capabilities and strategic location, offers numerous investment opportunities through four industrial zones that serve as ideal sites for expansions linked to various global markets. This is due to its capacity to accommodate diverse industrial sectors and integrate with logistics areas, along with six ports on the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, ensuring smooth trade flow.

He added that the SCZONE provides various financial and non-financial incentives, as well as free trade agreements that facilitate access to regional and global markets. The availability of energy sources and competitively priced skilled labour also helps reduce operational and production costs.

He noted that the partnership between the SCZONE and Turkish investments has resulted in tangible success stories, including one of the largest factories for health products made from non-woven fabrics in the Sokhna industrial area.

He emphasized that this partnership has extended to ready-made garment manufacturing, with two contracts signed for projects in this sector. The foundation stone for one of these projects, Eroglu Garment, was laid last month, involving total investments of $40m on an area of 64,000 sqm. Future expansions for the project are planned in a second phase, covering 400,000 square meters, in the promising Qantara West industrial area, which is being developed to become one of the main hubs for garment manufacturing in the world.

For his part, Ayhan Canlıoğlu, Director of Canlioglu Company, expressed the delegation's desire to gather all information regarding potential cooperation with the economic zone and the available investment incentives to establish a series of factories for the companies represented in the delegation in the Qantara West industrial area, which is well-suited for ready-made garment production.

Following the meeting, the delegation took a field tour of the Qantara West industrial area to explore the possibilities of setting up factories for their products and to observe similar projects being developed in the area.