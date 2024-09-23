Arbor Day Foundation Rallies Partners For Tree Planting During Climate Week NYC

(MENAFN- 3BL) LINCOLN, Neb., September 23, 2024 /3BL/ - The Arbor Day Foundation will launch an urban forestry project designed to transform a former industrial rail yard during Climate Week NYC.

The phased project aims to 400 total trees at the site now known as Riverside Park South .

“At its core, Climate Week NYC is all about collaboration. How we - as business, political, environmental and community leaders - can come together to drive meaningful climate impact. That's why the Arbor Day Foundation is excited to celebrate Climate Week NYC with an initiative that really highlights the power of partnerships,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation.

This project unites corporations, community leaders, and will engage Climate Week attendees as volunteers. The Arbor Day Foundation worked in collaboration with the New York City Parks Foundation and corporate partners Verizon, DoubleVerify, Maesa, UPS, Angel's Envy, and DraftKings.

The first 100 trees will be planted this week in Riverside Park South, alongside Hudson River in the southwest corner of the Upper West Side. Additional plantings will take place over the fall planting season. The trees will provide shade for nearby residents and park visitors and improve storm water management.

Climate Week NYC is an annual event hosted by Climate Group, designed to encourage business, political and corporate leaders to engage in climate action. The event is being held from September 22-29, 2024.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees. Together with our partners, we have helped plant more than 500 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival. Through our members, partners and programs, the Arbor Day Foundation inspires people across the globe to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information is available at arborday .﻿

